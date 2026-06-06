Enhle Mbali went on Instagram live and spoke about her life, where her headspace is at, and interacting with her followers

Some people were curious about where she and Black Coffee stand, and whether he has paid anything into her account

The actress also touched on whether marriage is on the cards for her or not, and the reactions varied

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Enhle Mbali claimed that Black Coffee still has not paid anything to her. Image: enhlembali

Source: Instagram

Enhle Mbali Mlothswa has hinted that no money from Black Coffee has been sent to her bank account.

After finalising their divorce, the court ruled in favour of Enhle Mbali. Prior to that, the court ruled that Black Coffee and Enhle were married in community of property due to lobola payment.

Enhle says she's still waiting for her money from Black Coffee

Responding to questions posed by curious fans on her Instagram live, Enhle Mbali Mlothshwa denied being a millionaire, saying her bank has not notified her of a transaction of that sort.

"Who said I'm a millionaire? Nothing has been reflected on my account. No money has gone through. I'm still living my life; I'm just like you guys," she joked.

She laughed at a fan who said Black Coffee is "stingy." Another said Enhle looks like the type of woman not to take nonsense from anyone, and she agreed.

"I don't take nonsense. The last time I took nonsense was when I was married. And then I decided not to take nonsense anymore. I then decided to get a divorce. From that day, I have not been taking nonsense," she remarked.

Enhle Mbali said no money from Black Coffee has reflected in her account. Image: enhlembali

Source: Instagram

Does Enhle Mbali want to get married again?

As the live progresses, Enhle was asked if she wishes to get married again. The star said yes, "Do I want to get married? Yes, I think so. It will happen organically."

More fans told her not to badmouth him, as he is the father of her kids. Enhle said she has not spoken about him in years, and that social media is the one which is obsessed with the artist.

Enhle was embroiled in a love affair in 2022, where a woman named Valentine Bango shared conversations between them, accusing her of having an affair with her man. In a phone call, Enhle acknowledged her relationship with the man, but the drama quickly died down.

In a seminar, Enhle, who was a guest speaker, said that although divorce for her was easy, it is never an easy thing to go through.

"Ladies, divorce for me was easy because I wanted out, but divorce is a hard thing to walk through. If you don't have the support systems I just spoke of, you will fall, you will crumble. If you don't introspect and find what in you is problematic, you will crumble. Now that you have your support system, my mother, girls and now that you have a great lawyer, you start to remove the people in your life that confuse you, some are just there to speak and say negative things."

Watch the clip shared by @BelezaManifique below:

Black Coffee defends kids from trolls

In a previous report from Briefly News, Black Coffee defended his kids when details from his divorce from Enhle made headlines. He asked people not to post his children.

"I understand that you people believe everything you read, and that’s fine. As a father, I have one request. Please stop posting my children on your socials."

Source: Briefly News