Ngizwe Mchunu posted a passionate street video from Johannesburg CBD on 5 August 2026, wrapped in a South African flag

The former Ukhozi FM presenter sang 'ngaxoshwa wahleka' at March and March after the movement cut ties with him

Mzansi is divided over the clip, with many saying Ngizwe has dramatically changed his tune

Ngizwe Mchunu has shaded March and March ahead of his plans to tackle illegal immigration. Image: ngizweonline

Source: Getty Images

Former Ukhozi FM presenter and activist Ngizwe Mchunu has set social media ablaze after a fiery street video from Johannesburg went viral on 5 August 2026. Ngizwe is seen draped in a South African flag and clutching a decorated baton, delivering an animated, protest-style address with the intensity of a man who feels deeply wronged.

The video, posted to X by @athenkosi591, draws attention because of a pointed moment in which Ngizwe sang "ngaxoshwa wahleka", loosely translated as "I got kicked out, and you laughed" — a clear dig at the March and March movement, which recently cut ties with him.

Ngizwe trolls March and March

The split between Ngizwe and March and March, the anti-illegal immigration movement led by activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, has been simmering for some time. In the clip, Ngizwe accused the movement of pulling up the ladder after climbing it, benefiting from his contributions and then shutting him out. He also claimed they have spoken about many things publicly, but never once acknowledged his efforts.

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"I just want to say, we will protest, but ours will be successful. We won't do it just to become famous," he said, making it clear he believes March and March's activism is more about clout than cause.

Rather than marching alongside them, Ngizwe says he has been working on his own mission: gathering business owners in Yeoville and Hillbrow and verifying their credentials alongside the police. He still firmly backs the idea that foreign nationals must hold proper documentation to operate businesses in South Africa. He closed the video by saying he loves the Phakel'umthakathi movement but was stung by what he sees as betrayal. He also praised law enforcement, saying, "I thank the police for treating us well."

Watch the video that has Mzansi talking:

Mzansi reacts to the clip

The reaction from South Africans online has been mixed, with many questioning whether Ngizwe has shifted his messaging significantly.

@bongumusah88 wrote: "Hhaibo, this is the same guy who claimed that Malema took R60mil from Nigerians"

@Thabiso___M said: "Lol uythathile ngempela lemali lomjitha, he's talking straight from a politician's mouth. 😂😂😂"

@SamkeloMakhany8 simply replied: "Pathetic"

@Montanatumi1 posted: "Julius Malema has met his match" I looked away.

@kingscelo_05 wrote: "Useless? Wow"

@ThabaneeG added: "He is talking like an EFF member 🤡"

Jacinta on Ngizwe and Cyril

In a previous report from Briefly News, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma addressed the controversy around Ngizwe Mchunu's unannounced meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ngobese-Zuma said she had no knowledge of the meeting or allegations that her former comrades were paid, directing questions to the men involved.

Source: Briefly News