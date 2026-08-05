“You Sound Like a Princess”: SA TikToker’s Disney Song Challenge Leaves Mzansi Amazed
- South African TikToker Awethu set herself a challenge to sing Disney songs until she reached 3,000 followers on TikTok
- She performed a cover of Rapunzel's 'When Will My Life Begin' in a selfie-style video filmed from her living room
- Viewers quickly compared her voice to that of a real Disney princess, asking why she wasn't already viral
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A South African TikToker named Awethu gave herself a simple but irresistible mission: sing Disney songs until her follower count hit 3,000. The video she posted on 4 June 2026 quickly captured the hearts of Mzansi.
Filming from her living room, Awethu performed a cover of "When Will My Life Begin" from the Disney film Tangled. The lyrics, centred on Rapunzel dreaming of a bigger world while doing chores and painting, seemed to resonate with viewers almost instantly.
Awethu's Disney princess voice stops Mzansi in its tracks
What struck people most was not the concept itself, but the voice behind it. Clear, warm and surprisingly polished for a casual TikTok recording, Awethu's tone drew immediate comparisons to actual animated Disney vocalists. Many viewers expressed disbelief that she did not already have a massive following. Her on-screen text read:
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"Singing Disney songs until I reach 3k followers,"
View the TikTok video below:
Mzansi reacts to Awethu's viral Disney challenge
The comments on @singingwithawethu's page were full of warmth and encouragement:
@kazrooney24 said:
"Bathong, Sofia the first 😭🔥"
@Omi wrote:
"You sound like a princess"
@_kita_.aa asked:
"Why isn't she viral?"
@TC🙄 noted:
"Your voice is beautiful sounds like in a real cartoons voice"
@Thaa.ndiwe pleaded:
"Followed, please don't punish us by stopping 🥺"
More Briefly News stories on singing
- A young South African man went viral after passionately singing a Karlien van Jaarsveld song on his knees, leaving viewers impressed by his emotion and powerful performance.
- A young South African boy won hearts after a heartfelt performance of "Maqondana" went viral, with his powerful voice and emotion leaving viewers deeply moved.
- Female SAPS traffic officers brought smiles to motorists during Easter by singing and spreading festive cheer on the roads, with their joyful gesture winning praise from South Africans.
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.