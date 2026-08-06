An AI-generated image of Shebeshxt cradling a newborn baby girl in a courtroom surfaced online following his recent court appearance

The photo was shared to highlight what the Limpopo rapper is allegedly missing out on while behind bars

Mzansi has shown very little sympathy for the rapper, with many arguing that he made his own bed

A photo of Shebeshxt cradling a baby in court surfaced online. Images: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Source: Facebook

A digitally generated image of rapper Shebeshxt holding a baby girl in a courtroom has set social media ablaze, reigniting debate about the controversial Limpopo artist who remains in custody. The picture, which circulated online on 5 August 2026, was clearly designed to tug at heartstrings - but most South Africans were not moved.

In the image, Shebeshxt stands in what appears to be a courtroom, cradling a baby dressed in pink Nike clothing, with the same stern expression he has worn throughout his ongoing trial. Two black Nike gym bags, visibly packed, sit behind him.

The significance of the brand was not lost on eagle-eyed social media users. Shebeshxt has long been known for his strong affinity for Nike, having popularised the brand within local streetwear culture and across the Lekompo music community.

The post was framed as a reminder of the life the rapper is missing out on, particularly the experience of raising his newborn, especially after losing his daughter Onthatile, with one user noting.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"But this dude really messed up a beautiful life."

See Shebeshxt's picture below.

Why Shebeshxt is behind bars

Born Lehlogonolo Chauke, the Rato Laka hitmaker has been denied bail four times across multiple court appearances and appeals, including a dismissed bail appeal at the Limpopo High Court. He is currently facing 21 charges, among them multiple counts of attempted murder, culpable homicide, and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

According to Briefly News, the rapper's legal team reportedly put up a massive R100,000 bail offer on the table, hoping it would buy his freedom.

The charges stem from a 2025 road rage incident in which he allegedly opened fire on another motorist. His case has attracted significant public attention due to both the gravity of the charges and his reputation for living on the edge.

Throughout the ordeal, his girlfriend has stood by him, attending court proceedings and publicly advocating for his release. However, the tone has been significantly different online.

Online users expressed no sympathy for Shebeshxt's current situation. Image: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Source: Facebook

Mzansi reacts to Shebeshxt's picture

Despite the emotional framing of the viral image, online users were largely unsympathetic.

alfieEXCEL posted:

"You break the law, you face the consequences, sad."

TwiceIsMore said:

"I have no sympathy for him at all."

she_JD14 wrote:

"They taught him some lessons; he learned the hard way."

sthedoingtingss was unmoved:

"He thought he was untouchable."

Shebeshxt seemingly updates social media page

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a screenshot of a cryptic message on Shebeshxt's social media page.

While behind bars, the rapper's page shared a post, raising questions about who might have updated it.

Source: Briefly News