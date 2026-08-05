Gayton McKenzie paid a visit to comedy legend Leon Schuster at his home in the Eye of Africa estate south of Johannesburg

The group shared laughs and fond memories during what appeared to be a relaxed, candid catch-up filmed on Wednesday, 5 August 2026

McKenzie revealed that Leon Schuster will be honoured with a special award later this month

Gayton McKenzie delivered a special message to Leon Schuster and Alfred Ntombela. Image: official_leon_schuster/Instagram, RODGER BOSCH / AFP via Getty Images

Source: UGC

South African comedy royalty reunited this week when politician and sports minister Gayton McKenzie visited beloved filmmaker and prankster Leon Schuster at his home inside the Eye of Africa Golf and Residential Estate, south of Johannesburg. Alfred Ntombela, Schuster's longtime on-screen partner, was also present for the heartwarming visit.

Footage shared by McKenzie on X on Wednesday, 5 August 2026, shows the trio settled into a cosy, lodge-style living room with wide windows looking out onto lush greenery. The mood was relaxed and jovial as the men swapped stories and laughed freely together, with Schuster at one point recounting one of his most iconic prank moments involving a statue and an unsuspecting target.

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Leon Schuster to receive special honour

McKenzie revealed in the post that later this month, they will be formally honouring Schuster with a special award, a gesture that struck a chord with many South Africans who feel it is long overdue.

Schuster, one of the country's most recognisable comedic figures, has built a career spanning decades through his hidden-camera films and characters beloved by generations. Ntombela, who rose to fame alongside him, was equally warmly received in the video.

Mzansi reacts after Gayton McKenzie visits Leon Schuster

The clip quickly touched the hearts of fans who grew up watching Schuster's work, with many praising McKenzie for celebrating these icons while they are still alive to receive the recognition.

@mel74 wrote:

"Legends! I was lucky enough to work on a Leon Schuster movie at the beginning of my career in the late 90s (props team on The Millennium Menace)."

@OscarMabuela said:

"Oh man, it's so nice to him. Glad we can give him flowers while he's still with us. Beautiful ❤️👌🏽"

@TikiBoy_SA added:

"This is lovely to see you giving them flowers while they're still alive. If you could, please remember Kgotso Nkhatho as well."

@Tebogo92726359 joked:

"He must give you a role...you'll excel there"

@MadooraMopedi used the occasion to raise a different concern, asking McKenzie:

"I have a quick question for you: what is gonna be your legacy as minister of sports? You didn't build anything, especially in the rural areas; our kids are still stuck, nothing changed."

Watch the visit that has Mzansi feeling all the feels:

Leon Schuster opens up about life after 4 failed back surgeries

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Leon Schuster revealed how his life has been after four back surgeries.

In an interview with a popular publication, he shared why doctors are now unwilling to operate on him again.

Source: Briefly News