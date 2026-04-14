Veteran comedian and prankster Leon Schuster revealed how his life has been after four back surgeries

In an interview with a popular publication, he shared why doctors are now unwilling to operate on him again

The 74-year-old shared how his condition has affected his family and that he is working on new projects

Leon Schuster revealed his struggles after four failed surgeries. Image: official_leon_schuster

Source: Instagram

Veteran South African comedian Leon Schuster has opened up about life after four back surgeries, describing it as a living hell.

Schuster hasn't been the same since undergoing back-to-back surgeries after badly injuring his back.

His ordeal started in 2023 when he fell on the set of his movie Mr Bones 3: Son of Bones, leading to his first surgery. While rehabilitating, the comedian told YOU Magazine that he fell on his back, which required him to undergo another surgery. His third surgery required him to lose 15 kg for the procedure to be a success. This also failed to give him relief.

Leon Schuster opens up about life after four surgeries

The 74-year-old legendary comedian spoke to YOU Magazine from his bed, where he spends most of his time. Speaking to the publication from his home in Boskruin, Johannesburg, Leon Schuster said he takes painkillers daily.

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“It feels like a kind of hell that has only multiplied over the years,” he said before adding, “There’s no other way out for me but to take painkillers every day of my life.”

He said another back surgery is off the table, explaining that surgeons refused to operate where others have.

“I’ve been to three neurosurgeons who told me they can’t operate where other doctors have already operated,” he said and added, "Because if they make a mistake and the damage is even worse, they’ll be blamed.

Leon Schuster, who previously opened up about his battle with depression and loneliness, said his right knee is also causing him serious problems, and he might need to go for another knee replacement.

“I already had a knee replacement for my left knee years ago. Now it looks like I might have to have a second knee replacement,” Schuster said.

The Zulu on My Stoep actor, who has 4 children: Leande, Ernest, Lelani, and Rachelle, and 6 grandchildren, revealed how his situation has affected one of his kids.

“One of my children suffers very badly from depression and is having a very hard time,” he shared.

He revealed that he is unable to enjoy the outdoors like he used to before the surgeries. Schuster said that sometimes his friends visit him to watch rugby, but after the match, he goes straight to bed as his back becomes terribly sore from sitting upright for 90 minutes.

Schuster shared that he is still working and recently pitched a movie idea to Netflix, though he refused to share details.

Leon Schuster shared how his health struggles after affecting one of his children. Image: official_leon_schuster

Source: Instagram

Leon Schuster jokes about finding a young wife

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Leon Schuster revealed that he was looking for a young bride.

This was after the filmmaker and prankster shared that he was battling depression and loneliness.

Source: Briefly News