A Pretoria teenager was shot in the back during an alleged road rage incident involving a taxi driver

The 18-year-old narrowly avoided paralysis after the bullet caused a serious spinal injury

With no medical aid and unable to work, his family has launched a public appeal to help cover mounting expenses

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18-year-old Pretoria teen Din Marais sustained a serious back injury after being shot in an alleged road rage incident. Image: Aj Heyneke/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

PRETORIA — A teenager from Pretoria is facing a long road to recovery after he was shot in the back during an alleged road rage incident involving a taxi driver.

Dian Marais (18) was travelling home with his brother when the incident unfolded on 30 March 2026 along Fred Nicholson Street during peak traffic.

Teenager tells his story

Dian told The Citizen that tensions escalated after a taxi driver allegedly tried to force his way into their lane.

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When Dian refused to give way, the situation quickly turned aggressive. The taxi driver is said to have attempted to box their vehicle in before getting out and confronting them, banging on their car.

“I ignored him because I didn’t want trouble. My brother got out to check if our car had been hit,” Dian explained.

His brother then noticed the driver reaching for a firearm and warned him to drive off immediately. As they attempted to leave, multiple shots were fired. Five shots were reportedly discharged, with one bullet striking Dian.

The bullet travelled through the boot of the car and hit him in the back, fracturing his spine at the T12 vertebra.

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How badly was he hurt?

Dian was rushed for emergency medical treatment and underwent surgery to remove the bullet, after which doctors told him he was 2cm away from being paralysed.

Although he survived, Dian now faces extensive rehabilitation and ongoing medical care. The ordeal has also left him traumatised.

“I’m still shaken and scared to be near taxi drivers because I’m afraid it could happen again. I also can’t work right now, which makes things very difficult,” he added.

With no medical aid and unable to earn an income, Dian and his family are under financial strain. A public appeal has been launched to assist with medical expenses and daily living costs during his recovery.

Police have not yet provided an official update, but Dian said the taxi driver has been arrested and has already appeared in court.

Policeman killed in road rage incindent

In a related road rage incident, an off-duty Durban police constable was killed on Friday, 10 October 2025.It is alleged that a heated exchange occurred between the Durban SAPS constable, Sbonelo Ngidi, and another motorist. The argument reportedly stemmed from the police officer's vehicle being obstructed by a VW Polo. After confronting the other mortorist who was parked in a lane that Ngidi was driving on, an agument ensued. The motorists went to Ngidi’s car, pulled out a gun, opened fire, and fled.

Marais said a taxi drier shot him after a heated exhange over changing lanes in a Pretora road. Image: Luba Lesolle/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News also reported that an elderly couple was shot after an altercation turned into an alleged road rage. It is alleged that the two suspects, aged 29 and 41, shot and killed the elderly couple at a shopping centre in Rustenburg. According to SAPS, the car used to flee from the crime scene was located and traced in Ndamoyi, Boitekong. The firearm used in the shooting was also found and connected to the incident. This led to the arrest of the two suspects.

Source: Briefly News