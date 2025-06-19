Two Arrested After Elderly Couple Killed in Rustenburg Road Rage Shooting

Police in the North West have arrested two suspects after they allegedly shot and killed an elderly couple

The shooting took place at a shopping centre in Rustenburg on Saturday, 14 June 2025, in a road rage incident

The two suspects were arrested after police located and traced the vehicle used to flee from the crime scene

The South African Police Service in the North West has apprehended two suspects following the fatal shooting of an elderly couple.

The shooting, which occurred on Saturday, 14 June, stems from alleged road rage between the suspects and the victims. Image: Alet Pretorius/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What happened to the couple?

It is alleged that the two suspects, aged 29 and 41, shot and killed the elderly couple at a shopping centre in Rustenburg. The shooting, which occurred on Saturday, 14 June, stems from alleged road rage between the suspects and the victims.

According to SAPS, the car used to flee from the crime scene was located and traced in Ndamoyi, Boitekong. The firearm used in the shooting were also found and connected to the incident. This led to the arrest of the two suspects.

What did SAPS say?

Police said that upon questioning the first suspect, he informed them that he and his friend were travelling in Kia Rio on the day of the incident. The friend reportedly shot the couple before they fled the crime scene.

The suspect took the police officers to where his friend lives. Police confiscated a firearm and arrested the second suspect.

Two suspects, aged 29 and 41, were arrested after the fatal shooting of an elderly couple. Image: Emmanual Croset/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about road rage incidents in SA

A group of men are in police custody following the alleged murder of a Cape Town man last week. The incident occurred following an apparent road rage spat escalating, during which the motorist was stabbed.

A KwaZulu -Natal man has lost his life in a tragic road rage incident in Montclair, Durban. The Renault side-swiped the man's VW Polo, and when the man gave chase, the suspect gunned him down.

A Cape Town resident narrowly avoided a collision when a speeding Mercedes Benz almost crashed into her, only to be harassed.

Three men were arrested in Elandspark for assaulting Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers. The officers were going to work when they were suddenly attacked and injured during a road rage incident.

A brawl on the side of the road in Parklands showed scooter delivery drivers and a motorist battling it out. A video of the violent altercation made the rounds online after the @sa_crime X page posted it at the weekend.

Two motorists were caught slugging it out during peak-hour traffic in a video which has gone viral. The clip of the men rolling with the punches on a Gauteng road was shared by social activist @Abramjee.

News anchor caught in road rage incident

In a previous report, Briefly News reported that News anchor Aldrin Sampear is reportedly facing assault charges following a road rage incident on Thursday, 17 April 2025, in Randburg.

The Newzroom Afrika newsreader trended on X on Friday, 18 April, when a video of his road rage incident was shared on social media. Newzroom Afrika also piqued netizens' interest last year when another of their anchors, Thami Ngubeni, exited to join eNCA.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News