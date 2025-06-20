Tragedy in Duduza: Two 11-Year-Old Best Friends Drown in Local Dam

Duduza Tragedy: Two 11-Year-Old Boys Drown in Dam Near Mega City

Two best friends, both aged 11, tragically drowned in a dam behind Mega City in Duduza on Thursday. The boys, who lived in the Zamane Section near the dam, had gone missing the previous afternoon after returning home from school.

According to family members, the boys changed out of their school uniforms and went out to play, but never returned home. Concerned relatives began searching for them late into the evening. A missing persons report was officially opened at the Duduza Police Station that night.

Families Recall Final Moments and Search Efforts

Speaking to Briefly News at the scene, Zakhele Simelane, uncle to one of the deceased boys, Molefe Kgatli, said:

“They came home from school, changed, and said they were going out to play. When it got dark and they hadn’t returned, we started asking around and looking for them.”

Ntombi Thusi, an aunt who often cared for one of the boys, Samukelo Gift Frans, said her husband discovered clothing near the dam early Friday morning. This led to the heartbreaking discovery of the boys’ bodies in the water.

Community Grieves as Families Await Removal of Bodies

The community is devastated, with emotional scenes unfolding at the site as grieving relatives waited for authorities to retrieve the bodies well into the afternoon.

Residents have expressed frustration at the delay in removing the bodies and renewed calls for tighter safety measures around the area’s open water sources, especially those frequented by children.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the small Duduza community, leaving families and neighbours mourning the untimely deaths of two young lives.

An investigation into the drowning is expected to follow.

Discovery of bodies and ongoing Investigation

At approximately 10:00 AM on 20 June, the bodies of the two boys were discovered at the construction site. Initial reports indicated that the children had drowned, although the exact circumstances of their deaths are still unclear. Police, along with the swimming rescue unit, arrived at the scene to retrieve the bodies and begin their investigation.

According to reports, the authorities have not ruled out the possibility of negligence or foul play and are looking into the matter. They have urged the community to respect the ongoing investigation. Police officials are calling on anyone with relevant information to come forward to help uncover the details leading to the boys' tragic deaths.

A video of the recovery operation has since been shared on social media, and the online community are mourning with the residents of Mega City flats.

Source: Briefly News