A teenager from Sonderwater in Sebokeng, Emfuleni, lost his life after trying to save his friend from drowning

The boy's mother reported her son missing on 13 January after she heard that he had drowned

South Africans commenting on the incident mourned the death and hailed him as a hero for saving his other friends

SA mourned the death of a teenager from drowning. Images: Vaal Journal/ Facebook and Klaus Vedfelt/ Getty Images

SEBOKENG, EMFULENI — A teenager from Sonderwater in Sebokeng, Emfuleni, died after saving his friend from drowning during a fishing trip. His body was found on 15 January 2025.

How did the boy drown?

According to Vaal Journal, one of his friends reported that they were fishing when one of them fell into the stream and drowned. The victim jumped into the stream and pulled his friends out. However, he slipped into the water when he tried to get back on the banks.

His mother reported him missing on 13 January, and the South African Police Service conducted a search and rescue operation. It continued until 15 January, and his body was found outside of Boitumelo. The Emergency Management Services declared him dead. The police are investigating an inquest docket.

Netizens conveyed condolences to the family of a teenager who drowned. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

Similar drowning incidents

South Africans heartbroken

Netizens commenting on Facebook were devastated by the incident.

Caroline Gxaleka said:

"No parent deserves to lose their child. May his soul rest in peace."

Celia Kgampela said:

"He's a hero. Condolences to his mum."

Nthatisi Mosia said:

"Condolences to the family of the hero."

Mamitjie Emily said:

"It's painful. May his soul find peace, and I hope the family heals from the pain of losing him."

Mamani Zazah Dhlamiji said:

"As painful as it is, he died a hero."

