Orlando Pirates legend Happy Jele celebrated his wife Mmathabo’s birthday with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram

Fans flooded the comment section, in awe of her beauty and sending warm birthday wishes

Jele, a former Orlando Pirates captain and club legend, remains a beloved figure in local football

Former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafna defender Happy Jele melted the internet when he posted a heartfelt happy birthday message to his wife,Mmathabo

Former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates Defender Pens Sweet Message to Wife

Source: Instagram

The 38-year-old captioned the post,

“To my amazing wife on her special day: You make my world brighter just by being in it. Happy birthday, my love!”

@ therealbrinette

"she is gorgeous..happy birthday to Mrs J"

@tazzngida

"an awesome birthday to makoti wethu my brother"

@beckym001

"gorgeous happy bday to Mrs El Capitano"

@undzo

she ia gorgeous happy birthday to her

@andilencube

happy,happy,happy to your happiness

@s.dihutso_jnr

happy birthday to her,my dawg

Playing career

Jele played as a defender and captained the Bucanners in the Premier Soccer League.He is regarded as a club legend for the Soweto based giants.He holds the record for having the most appearances for Orlando Pirates.

Jele talks about alcohol abuse

Jele said that alcohol is the cause of a lot of professional footballers' careers going down the drain. He pointed out that they failed to reach their fullest potential because they were more concerned with downing bottles of alcohol, something he has witnessed with his own two eyes.

Players must monitor their drinking

He also mentioned that one of the most essential things football players can do for themselves is monitor how they drink alcohol, bearing in mind how it could affect how they perform on the pitch. He also added that while he is not promoting drinking in sports, he believes having one glass of beer or wine is not a train smash.

