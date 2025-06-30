Mduduzi Mabaso recently turned a year older and reflected on his milestone birthday

The actor, known for his role as Suffocate on Rhythm City , spoke about the wins and losses that have shaped him over the years

Heartfelt birthday tributes flooded his timeline as fans and industry peers celebrated his special day

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Mduduzi Mabaso reflected on his life on his birthday. Images: mdukhekhe

Source: Instagram

Mduduzi Mabaso celebrated another trip around the sun and raised a toast to the lessons, the losses, and the love he has experienced.

How old is Mduduzi Mabaso?

Mduduzi Mabaso celebrated a major milestone in his life and took to social media to share the awesome news.

The beloved actor, famous for his role as Suffocate/ Suffo on Rhythm City, turned 50 years old on 28 June, and reflected on his life filled with plenty of wins, losses and a whole lot of lessons in an Instagram post:

"As I look back, I'm reminded that life is precious, fleeting, and full of possibilities. Every moment is a gift, every experience a lesson, and every person a blessing."

Mduduzi Mabaso says he looks forward to what the future has in store for him. Image: mdukhekhe

Source: Instagram

Also known for his captivating appearance on House of Zwide, the actor said he was looking forward to what the future holds for him:

"As I enter this new chapter, I'm filled with hope, excitement, and anticipation. I'm ready to embrace new challenges, to learn, grow, and to inspire."

South Africa shows love to Mduduzi Mabaso

Fans and peers gathered to celebrate Mduduzi Mabaso:

asavela__m said:

"Happy birthday, Bhuti omdala. Wishing you many more years."

South African actress, Rorisang Mohapi, wrote:

"Happy birthday, bhuti Mdu. God bless you with many, many more years. Ukhule unga khokhobi."

Mzansi actor, Mondli Makhoba, posted:

"Happy birthday bhuti (Bhuti Omdala ngampela). Your journey has inspired many; I am one of them. I remember seeing you for the first time in a film where you played a guy who was in prison. I was away from home, miles away. I was in my own prison. Your character never gave up on himself while inside. I took the lesson from him. I didn’t give up. Now we are here. Your journey is for all of us. May the other fifty be even better. Mbulazi."

Mduduzi Mabaso was given his flowers on his birthday. Image: mdukhekhe

Source: Instagram

tiisetso_thoka added:

"A happy birthday to you, Grootman, wishing you many more years of wisdom."

zwabheka commented:

"Happy birthday, Mdu. You are an amazing talent, a wonderful person, always professional, always exciting to see what you will craft with each role you take. 50 is a beautiful age, enjoy."

chesty_m responded:

"Happy birthday, bro, I hope you have an amazing one! To more life!"

Lebogang Tsipa quits acting

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details behind Lebogang Tsipa's decision to quit acting.

The Shaka iLembe star revealed his plan of action and spoke about how the film would be his last before he steps back from the film industry:

“I think I’ve done a lot in the acting space. And Shaka iLembe is such a massive production. It’s a tough one to follow."

Source: Briefly News