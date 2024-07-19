South African actor Mduduzi Mabaso recently got a new acting gig on eTV's soapie

Entertainment commentator Mlungisi Mbokazi shared that the star will be leaving Quuendom to join House of Zwide

Many netizens on social media were stunned by Mabaso leaving his role on Queendom for House of Zwide

Actor Mduduzi Mabaso joined 'House of Zwide.'Image: @mdukhekhe

The former Diep City actor Mduduzi Mabaso recently bagged himself another acting gig on eTV.

Actor Mduduzi Mabaso set to make his debut on House Of Zwide

The former Rhythm City actor Mduduzi Mabaso has recently made headlines on social media with news of him bagging another acting after he was seen on screen on BET's original series Queendom.

Entertainment commentator Mlungisi Mbokazi shared the news on his Twitter (X) page that Mabaso will be joining eTV's House of Zwide and that the veteran star will be leaving Queendom.

He wrote:

"CASTING ANNOUNCEMENT. Veteran actor Mduduzi Mabaso from #BETQueendom will soon be leaving the show.. the talented actor has now joined #HOZ on Etv…"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Mduduzi's new gig

Many netizens were stunned by the news of the actor leaving Quuendom for House of Zwide:

@DyaniSivuyisiwe questioned:

"Kanjani he just came back from the Cave?

@SwikiriS commented:

"I thought the story line was hotting Up by his return from the Cave, Manje.

@tshidishete said:

"He can do both gigs mos.

@mtiki_gcina commented:

"That show is slowly gonna loose its moguls."

@AndileIsKing wrote:

"Suffocate is back on eTV."

@negit_ replied:

Seriously, he was the perfect fit that role and now his living."

Sjava bags role on Queendom

According to a previous report from Briefly News, Sjava has landed a new acting role on BET Africa's new drama series Queendom.

The Mama hitmaker will once again tap into his acting side. Sjava shared that he was honoured to be a part of something that paid homage to the African culture.

