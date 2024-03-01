Musician Sjava has bagged himself a new acting role on BET Africa's new drama series Queendom

The Before hitmaker will be joining The River star's Linda Mtoba and Sindi Dlathu on the show

Sjava noted that he was honoured to be a part of something that paid homage to the African culture

Sjava bagged an acting gig on BET Africa's new drama series 'Queendom.' Image: @sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

The versatile artist, Sjava, has been making waves in the acting industry, and recently, the star bagged a role in one of the new drama series that spoke about African culture.

Sjava joins the BET Africa Queendom cast

South African rapper Sjava has made a name for himself within the entertainment industry, previously, the star announced on his Instagram page that he gunning for the Grammy award nomination.

Recently, according to The South African, the Before hitmaker bagged himself an acting role on BET Africa's new drama series Queendom where he will be acting alongside The River star Linda Mtoba and Sindi Dlathu.

Sjava noted that he was honoured to be a part of something that paid homage to the African culture:

"Being a part of Queendom has been a beautiful experience. I’m honoured to be part of something that pays homage to African culture and I’m honoured to have been able to contribute a piece of my music to the narrative.”

Senior Vice President and GM Paramount Africa and Lead BET International states, Monde Twala said:

"We are excited to introduce Queendom to our audiences. This daily scripted series not only showcases the diverse cultural landscape and compelling stories of Africa but also serves as a platform for inspiring change. Beyond entertainment, Queendom seeks to ignite meaningful conversations, pushing boundaries of societal norms, and delving into themes of social justice, empowerment, and equality.

"While set in South Africa, Queendom draws inspiration from stories and historical moments across the entire continent. Viewers can anticipate a regal experience that celebrates culture and embraces the Black excellence that defines BET."

Sjava celebrates career milestone after Isibuko album reaches over 40 million streams

Briefly News previously reported that Sjava gained over a million followers on Spotify and celebrated the milestone with his supporters.

The singer's latest album, Isibuko, has achieved monumental milestones, with over 40 million streams since its release in January 2023. Sjava's distinctive blend of Afro-soul and hip-hop resonate with global audiences, earning him widespread acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

