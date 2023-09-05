South African music sensation Sjava gained one million followers on Spotify

Sjava's latest album, Isibuko, has also reached more than 40 million streams across all streaming platforms

The Amafu hitmaker said he is grateful to his fans as he reflected on his life journey

Musician Sjava reached a career milestone, surpassing one million followers on Spotify. Image: @sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

Sjava's distinctive blend of Afro-soul and hip-hop resonates with global audiences, earning him widespread acclaim and a dedicated fan base. The star celebrated his huge career milestone of reaching one million followers on Spotify.

Sjava gains one million followers on Spotify

Music sensation Sjava has solidified his status as a global music icon. The musician was recently celebrated by 1020 Cartel on Instagram, acknowledging his incredible journey and the unwavering support of his fans.

The Amafu hitmaker hit a huge milestone as he gained himself a million followers on Spotify.

Sjava reposted the story, which was posted by 1020 Cartel, who celebrated this milestone on behalf of the star.

The story was captioned:

"You did it. You just hit 1,000,000 followers on Spotify."

Sjava's road to a million followers is a testament to his unique blend of Afro-soul and hip-hop, which echoes with listeners worldwide.

Sjava's Isibuko album reaches 42.61 million streams

The year 2023 is Sjava's year. The musician released his Isibuko album in January, and eight months later, the album has been streamed 42.61 million times across all streaming platforms.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Sjava said he is grateful to fans for all the support they have been giving him. He also mentioned that the album is a reflection of his life journey.

He said:

"As a person, you can get to a point of hating yourself. When you look at things like depression and mental health, it's about fighting what is happening in your head and how you see things, but when someone looks at you, they can't see it."

The musician also shared that the mirror he once bought that later broke inspired his Isibuko album.

"It can happen that you look at yourself as a person and hate yourself, and there was a time when I felt like what I was doing was ruining myself, being famous and not having privacy," Sjava said.

Sjava posted the achievement on his Instagram timeline and thanked his fans and supporters for streaming his album.

He wrote:

"Thank you to all the music lovers for streaming our music, Siyabonga."

See the post here:

His fans and peeps celebrated this milestone and flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages:

Mihlalilelo wrote:

"I'm glad Emtee is not part of this history. Congratulations Sjava."

Visionctrlproductions responded:

"Wow congratulations, well deserved."

YOMZANSI said:

"Album of the Year."

Beast_rsa said:

"S/O to the Cartel‼️ S/O to the streamers."

Boitumelo_mosala wrote:

"Inkosi mayivumile ubani ongamelana naloko. Congratulations, we continue to stream, and you ain’t seen nothing yet."

ZakweSA responded:

"GHOOOOOST."

Sjava trends after releasing Isibuko

In a previous story, Briefly News wrote that Sjava trended on social media after dropping a new album on Friday, 27 January. The singer released a project titled Isibuko.

It received rave reviews when it dropped. The album features songs such as Thixo, Ubuhle Bendalo, Kube Ngangazi and Time. The award-winning artist worked with mostly upcoming singers on the project and his favourite collaborators, Emtee and Saudi.

Source: Briefly News