Nadia Nakai teased her upcoming track Umfazi on social media, generating mixed reactions from fans

While some eagerly anticipate the release, others express scepticism, questioning her artistic direction and comparing her past hits

The buzz around the new song reflects the ongoing evolution of Nadia Nakai's music and her position in the hip-hop industry

Nadia Nakai has a new track coming out soon and the Bragga Brigade is over the moon. The award-winning rapper and reality TV star shared a glimpse of the hut titled Umfazi on social media.

Nadia Nakai shared a short preview of her upcoming song 'Umfazi'. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Nadia Nakai's upcoming track receives mixed reviews

Nadia Nakai is one of the most talented female rappers in the game at the moment. The star has managed to stay relevant and earn a top spot in the male-dominated hip-hop industry. Nadia has released timeless classics like Naaa Meean, More Drugs and the dedication to her mother, Amai.

A preview of the Young, Famous & African star's upcoming track, Umfazi was shared on X by MDN News. The clip showed the rapper in a stunning outfit and snapping pictures in a studio. The post's caption read:

"Nadia Nakai preview her upcoming song UMFAZI.."

SA reacts to Nadia Nakai's song Umfazi

Social media users are on the fence about the new song. Some said they can't wait to jam to Bragga's new song, others seem not to be feeling it.

@Sir_elleassgeh said:

"Konje her last hit song was at family tree most have fallen after family tree though. No one heard of Tshego and that dreadlocks guy LOL."

@Moshe_Meso commented:

"Can she even say umfazi."

@savenoho said:

"why didn't she name it "bad bitxhxs" as she used to "

@Dmpho20 wrote:

"Is this the same lady who wrote Amai ?"

@I_Know_Ball4K said:

"What did AKA say about rappers and switching to Amapiano?"

@AboutThatLife28 commented:

"It's time for Nadia Nakai to open that OnlyFans account we will subscribe."

Lady Du Shares Update on Highly Anticipated EP Ngwenya

In more news about new music, Briefly News reported that Lady Du has shared the release date of her new single featuring Nkosazana Daughter titled Underrated, as well as her upcoming EP, Ngwenya. The star noted that she wanted to drop Ngwenya on her birthday on 17 May.

Award-winning Mzansi star Lady Du has been busy in the studio with several artists and fans are about to hear what she has been working on. The hitmaker headed to her social media page to share more details about her upcoming projects.

Source: Briefly News