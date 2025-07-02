Bafana Bafana defender Ime Okon leaves SuperSport United for European side Hannover 96 after an impressive season with the Pretoria giants

The 21-year-old defender was previously linked with a move to Premier Soccer League giants, Kaizer Chiefs, and had a trial with Dynamo Kyiv, but the transfer did not materialise

The South African international makes the leap to European football, continuing his career in the German Bundesliga 2

Bafana Bafana defender Ime Okon has decided to leave the Premier Soccer League side SuperSport United for a move to European side Hannover 96.

The South African international was earlier linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs and recently had a trial with Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv, but the move didn't materialise.

The 21-year-old's performance for both the Pretoria giants and the South African national team in the just-concluded 2025 COSAFA Cup, which was won by Angola, earned him a move abroad.

Ime Okon joins Hannover 96 after leaving SuperSport United this summer. Photo: i.am.ime

Source: Instagram

Ime Okon joins Hannover 96

The Bundesliga 2 side confirmed Okon's move to the club with an official statement released on their website on Tuesday evening.

"This year's 13th summer signing brings a lot of potential to Hannover 96: central defender Ime Okon, whose contract with South African first division club SuperSport United is expiring, is coming to Maschsee," the Bundesliga 2 outfit's statement reads.

The German side also confirmed that the Bafana Bafana defender signed a four-year deal with the club and will remain with them till 2029 if all things are equal.

"The 21-year-old is signing for four years until June 30, 2029," the German side added.

"Okon played in 57 games –including in the CAF Confederations Cup - for SuperSport United, in which he scored two goals."

Okon was one of the defensive targets for Kaizer Chiefs, but with his move to Hannover 96 now confirmed, the Glamour Boys will look at other options on their wishlist ahead of the upcoming season.

The South African international also expressed his excitement at joining Hannover 96, and he's looking forward to the challenge of playing in the German league.

"I'm very happy to sign with Hannover 96 now. I am very happy to accept this challenge of being able to play in Germany," said the former SuperSport United.

"I really want to join the club and want to become a better player and mature as a human being. I would describe myself as a fast, robust defender - I'm trying to use these strengths from now on and thus help the team."

Okon is scheduled to start team training with his new teammates at Hannover 96 on Wednesday morning.

