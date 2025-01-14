SuperSport United defender Ime Okon was recently named in the starting lineup at Dynamo Kyiv during a trial with the Ukrainian club

The 20-year-old star joined Dynamo on trial during their mid-season break and has impressed scouts enough to earn some valuable minutes on the pitch

Local football fans shared their excitement on social media as they believe the player has the skills to be a star in Europe

Talented SuperSport United defender Ime Okon has earned valuable playing time while attending a trial at Ukrainian giants Dynamo Kyiv.

Okon's impressive displays at SuperSport earned him a trip to Kyiv at the end of 2024, and the 20-year-old has continued to impress the club's scouts.

SuperSport United defender Ime Okon has impressed management at top European side Dynamo Kyiv.

Source: Instagram

SuperPSort has a rich history of producing talented players, and last season, Okon joined that list after being nominated for the PSL Young Player of the Year Award.

Ime Okon edges close to European move

Okon was named in Dynamos' recent starting line-up, according to the tweet below:

Okon joins a list of talented SuperSport youngsters, including Shandre Campbell, who is impressing in Belgium, and current Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams.

Last season, Okon played 23 matches for SuperSport, helping the side finish seventh in the PSL log with 44 points.

The talented defender even scored a PSL goal last season, while during the current campaign, he played seven times before jetting off to Kyiv.

Okon travelled to Ukraine for his trial according to the tweet below:

Okon has an example to follow

If Okon earns a contract at Dynamo, the player will follow in the footsteps of former teammate Campbell, who continues to excel in Belgium.

Since moving to Europe, Campbell has played for Club Brugge's development side, Club NXT, but his form could soon see him play for the first team.

Winger Shandre Campbell has excelled since joining Club Brugge at the start of the 2024/2025 season.

Source: Instagram

Fans back Okon

Local football fans took to social media to support Okon, saying the player has the talent to become a European star.

Thapelo Moloi hopes for the best:

“I hope he follows May Mahlangu and Thulani Serero.”

Lungile Lande wants Okom to stay:

"Don't go there, please. We still need you."

Chrysanthemum Azalea Indira backs the move:

"Do us and yourself proud, bro."

Princewill Iyalla asked a question:

"Why must South African players always go through trials before any club signs them?"

Permanent Snawana Shabangu says Okon is putting his Bafana career at risk:

"But what I know is that Broos doesn't believe in players who are not playing in PSL."

Mindful BigRoro is curious:

"How would a professional footballer still be going for trials? Only in South Africa."

P Line P Line says Okon deserves a better league:

"We must not celebrate mediocre leagues."

Balloh01 wants to see Okon in a Bafana jersey:

"Why is this player not being called up?"

Cartèr Bruce encouraged the move:

"Good age to go to Europe if he succeeds at his trial."

Busani Wanda - Mathetha wants the move to happen:

"This guy is very solid. Hopefully, he secures the permanent deal."

SuperSport United star impresses European scouts

As reported by Briefly News, SuperSport United youngster Manelisi Mazibuko has impressed scouts at Portuguese side Gil Vicente.

The Vicente scouts were impressed by Mazibuko during a South African tournament, and the club is keen to offer the player a chance to move to Europe.

Source: Briefly News