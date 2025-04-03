Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo encouraged young people to stay in their parents' homes if they are not financially stable, emphasising that life is tough and it’s okay to live at home at 25

Fans shared their views, with many agreeing that staying at home helps with financial stability, while others stressed the importance of family bonds and generational wealth

Some, however, disagreed, believing that moving out is important for personal growth and independence, regardless of financial challenges

Outspoken radio and television presenter Sizwe Dhlomo has urged his followers to stay in their parents' houses if they are not yet financially stable to stay alone.

Sizwe Dhlomo encouraged young people to stay with their parents until they are financially stable. Image: @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo loves addressing several issues on his page, from sharing dating tips to the recent Sweet Guluva craze. The star recently shared advice for young people who are still trying to find their feet in the world. The Kaya FM presenter responded to a fan who had asked if it's okay to still live in your parents' house at 25.

Sizwe reposted the question and noted that there was absolutely nothing wrong with living with your parents at 25. He added that life is not easy out there, so staying at home is the best option. His tweet read:

"Yes! Life is tough, stay at home."

Fans weigh in on Sizwe Dhlomo's post

Social media users shared their thoughts on Sizwe's post. Some applauded Sizwe for his wisdom while others related to the post. Fans also shared the pros and cons of staying at home for long.

@ThembelaniChube commented:

"I'm 31 and still living at home ngsahlanganisa izinto."

@Siya_ZAR wrote:

"Staying at home while you effectively save until you are ready to move out when you are ready at any age >>>>"

@CastleLarger wrote:

"Being in KZN and seeing a lot of Indian families around me, I have to admit the rest of us had it all wrong about building generational wealth by moving out and starting over. They live in paid-up properties, drive nice cars, have businesses and, most importantly, strong family bonds."

@freanky4fingers said:

"The richest man in Pretoria stays at home richer than Motsepe."

@FULUFHUWANI6 added:

"No, it's wrong .... move out; life ain't that tough."

@VinjwaZandile said:

"Food is expensive. Rent is expensive. Electricity is expensive. Stay home if you’re not in a good financial position to leave."

@LindelwaGumede6 commented:

"I went back at 32 after failing in marriage. It's more peaceful than forcing things."

