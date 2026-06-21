Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus has announced a 46-player squad for the inaugural Nations Championship, with six uncapped players included and several Vodacom Bulls stars returning to the national setup ahead of South Africa’s opening fixture against England in Johannesburg on 4 July.

The group consists of 28 forwards and 18 backs. New faces among the forwards are flanker Paul de Villiers, lock/loose forward Riley Norton, lock Ruben van Heerden and prop Carlu Sadie, while flyhalf Vusi Moyo and winger Jaco Williams are the uncapped backs selected in an otherwise seasoned squad.

Experienced scrum-half Herschel Jantjies also earns a recall. A member of South Africa’s triumphant 2019 Rugby World Cup squad, he returns to the Springbok fold for the first time since featuring against Argentina in August 2023.

Bulls contingent boosted by returning stars

Twelve Bulls players who were not considered for Saturday’s Springbok victory over the Barbarians or the SA ‘A’ side’s dominant win over Zimbabwe in Gqeberha have now been drafted into the national squad.

Those players are Johan Grobbelaar, Wilco Louw, Gerhard Steenekamp, Ruan Nortje, Marco van Staden, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Cobus Wiese, Cameron Hanekom, Embrose Papier, Handre Pollard, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie.

One of the notable inclusions is scrumhalf Embrose Papier, who was recently named Vodacom URC Player of the Season. Despite earning seven Test caps, his last Springbok appearance came in 2018, making this his first national call-up in eight years.

Prop Thomas du Toit also rejoins the squad after completing club commitments with English Premiership side Bath.

Busy international schedule ahead

Following the opening encounter against England, the Springboks will host Scotland in Pretoria on 11 July and Wales in Durban on 18 July. The team will then travel to Buenos Aires for a standalone Test against Argentina on 8 August.

Erasmus expressed satisfaction with the balance and depth of the squad, highlighting the emergence of several young talents.

“We’re delighted with the quality available to us and encouraged by the progress shown by Riley, Vusi, Paul, Carlu, Ruben and Jaco,” Erasmus said.

“They demonstrated their ability during the matches against the Barbarians and SA ‘A’, and it has been valuable for us to work closely with them over the last fortnight.

“They already understand the demands and expectations within the Springbok environment, and they’ve adapted well to the system. We’re looking forward to seeing them take the next step.”

Erasmus praises recalled scrumhalves

The Springbok mentor also singled out Papier and Jantjies for recognition after strong domestic campaigns.

“Both Embrose and Herschel have produced impressive performances this season and have earned their opportunities. We’re excited to have them back involved with the squad,” he said.

Erasmus added that reintegrating the Bulls players should be straightforward, given their familiarity with the national structures.

“Most of them have been part of our programme in recent seasons, so they know exactly what is expected. Apart from Embrose, they are all accustomed to our systems and will use next week to settle back in before Test preparations begin in earnest.”

The squad will travel to Johannesburg on Sunday to continue their training camp. Junior Springbok players will link up with the group before departing for Georgia, while the remaining players will return to their provincial teams.

Source: Briefly News