“Modern Family Type of Confusion”: SA Podcast Hosts’ Mix-Up Mariah Carey and Marie Curie Amusing SA
- Random Guys Podcast posted a comedic clip on 28 July 2026 that had South Africans in stitches over a mix-up between Mariah Carey and Marie Curie
- The hosts debated Nobel Prizes in physics and chemistry, with one insisting Nick Cannon was involved and another placing the scientist at the 9/11 attacks
- Viewers online could not contain themselves as the confusion deepened with every exchange
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Briefly News as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
A podcast clip posted on 28 July 2026 by @randomguyspodcast had South Africans losing it online, and for very good reason.
The short video, filmed in a cosy indoor studio decorated with colourful artwork, features two hosts in what quickly becomes one of the most gloriously confused conversations the internet has seen in a while. One of them opens by paying tribute to "Mariah Carey" for winning two Nobel Prizes in two different disciplines: physics and chemistry.
His co-host, understandably baffled, asks whether pop star Mariah Carey does physics.
Gareth Cliff's brutal take on NPA logo sparks reactions: "Why does it look like she's chewing on pap?"
Nobel Prizes, Nick Cannon and September 1st
The conversation takes a sharp turn when one host tries to prove he knows Mariah Carey because his sister is a fan and because "she dropped one of her studio albums the same day as 9/11." He then clarifies the date as 2001, September 1st. His co-host, stunned, points out that she could not have won a Nobel Prize then because she was born "in like 1905."
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
It is only at that point that the penny begins to drop, and the clip cuts out with one host asking,
"So who's this Mariah Carey you speak of?"
The answer, of course, is Marie Curie, the Polish-French scientist who won the 1903 Nobel Prize in Physics and the 1911 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. She remains the only person ever to be honoured in two different scientific fields.
View the Instagram video below:
Mzansi loses it in the comments
South Africans and viewers across the world flooded the post with reactions:
@jun_1or.r said:
"He's not lying 😭"
@peacetobaolatunji wrote:
"Marie Curie, Mariah Carey, Mariah the Scientist"
@faith_msiza reacted:
"'She sings too?' 😭😭😭😂"
@siqongile said:
"This is 'Modern Family' type of confusion 😭😂"
@buhle.ww added:
"Do you guys understand how funny this is? 😭😭😭😭 'Nick Cannon… has a Nobel Peace Prize?' 😭😭✋🏾"
@dee.eche wrote:
"This is pure gold 😂 First the Mariah/Maria mix-up, then the 'she sings too', then saying '9/11' and proceeding to say '2001 September 1st'. You can tell they both know the Mariah/Maria they're talking about 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"
More Briefly News stories on funny/impressive content
- A South African petrol attendant captured a hilarious and unexpected moment when a group of bikers used a floating Insta360 camera at a petrol station, leaving viewers amused by the unusual footage.
- A multilingual South African man praised Justice Madlanga and the work of the Madlanga Commission in a video delivered in multiple languages, impressing viewers with his creativity and appreciation.
- Young Zuluboy has impressed Mzansi with his incredible mathematics skills, leaving viewers amazed by his talent and passion for numbers.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.