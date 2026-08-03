Random Guys Podcast posted a comedic clip on 28 July 2026 that had South Africans in stitches over a mix-up between Mariah Carey and Marie Curie

The hosts debated Nobel Prizes in physics and chemistry, with one insisting Nick Cannon was involved and another placing the scientist at the 9/11 attacks

Viewers online could not contain themselves as the confusion deepened with every exchange

Random Guys Podcast hosts cofuse Mariah Carey and Marie Curie. Image: @randomguyspodcast

Source: Instagram

A podcast clip posted on 28 July 2026 by @randomguyspodcast had South Africans losing it online, and for very good reason.

The short video, filmed in a cosy indoor studio decorated with colourful artwork, features two hosts in what quickly becomes one of the most gloriously confused conversations the internet has seen in a while. One of them opens by paying tribute to "Mariah Carey" for winning two Nobel Prizes in two different disciplines: physics and chemistry.

His co-host, understandably baffled, asks whether pop star Mariah Carey does physics.

Nobel Prizes, Nick Cannon and September 1st

The conversation takes a sharp turn when one host tries to prove he knows Mariah Carey because his sister is a fan and because "she dropped one of her studio albums the same day as 9/11." He then clarifies the date as 2001, September 1st. His co-host, stunned, points out that she could not have won a Nobel Prize then because she was born "in like 1905."

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It is only at that point that the penny begins to drop, and the clip cuts out with one host asking,

"So who's this Mariah Carey you speak of?"

The answer, of course, is Marie Curie, the Polish-French scientist who won the 1903 Nobel Prize in Physics and the 1911 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. She remains the only person ever to be honoured in two different scientific fields.

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi loses it in the comments

South Africans and viewers across the world flooded the post with reactions:

@jun_1or.r said:

"He's not lying 😭"

@peacetobaolatunji wrote:

"Marie Curie, Mariah Carey, Mariah the Scientist"

@faith_msiza reacted:

"'She sings too?' 😭😭😭😂"

@siqongile said:

"This is 'Modern Family' type of confusion 😭😂"

@buhle.ww added:

"Do you guys understand how funny this is? 😭😭😭😭 'Nick Cannon… has a Nobel Peace Prize?' 😭😭✋🏾"

@dee.eche wrote:

"This is pure gold 😂 First the Mariah/Maria mix-up, then the 'she sings too', then saying '9/11' and proceeding to say '2001 September 1st'. You can tell they both know the Mariah/Maria they're talking about 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

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Source: Briefly News