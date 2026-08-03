Rachel Kolisi shared a video of former Australian rugby league player Luke Bateman speaking candidly about cheating on every partner he had

Bateman said rugby's hyper-masculine culture shaped his attitudes towards women and contributed to destructive behaviour

The repost comes after Siya Kolisi previously admitted in his autobiography to struggles with drinking, women and strip clubs

Rachel Kolisi shared a shady Instagram video. Image: rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi has sparked conversation after reposting a video on her Instagram Stories featuring former Australian rugby league player Luke Bateman opening up about his history of infidelity. The post has drawn attention because of similarities between Bateman's admissions and comments Siya Kolisi has previously made about his own past.

Luke Bateman opens up about infidelity

The clip Rachel shared comes from the documentary Turning the Page, in which Bateman reflects on his life during and after professional rugby.

Bateman admitted that he had cheated on every partner he had been with, saying his actions were influenced by the culture surrounding elite rugby.

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"I had cheated on every single partner I had. I was always competing with other men… so the more women I could get, the more I felt like a man."

He also spoke about his gambling addiction, explaining how it eventually took over his life.

"I was so broke … I couldn't pay for anything. I couldn't buy groceries. My gambling slowly progressed until it consumed my life. Every single thing I did revolved around that gambling app on my phone."

Watch the video on Instagram.

Siya Kolisi previously reflected on similar struggles

Rachel and Siya Kolisi announced the end of their marriage in 2024 after eight years together. Since then, Siya has been linked to Rachel John.

In his 2023 autobiography, Rise, Siya openly discussed mistakes he made earlier in his life. Reflecting on meeting Rachel in 2012, he wrote:

"I was young, still 20, and full of it. I loved rugby, I loved drinking, and I loved girls."

Siya also acknowledged that he was already in a relationship when he first became interested in Rachel and later contacted her through Facebook.

His mentor, Ben Schoeman, also challenged him over his lifestyle, telling him:

"Siya, you drink a lot, you fool around with women, you go to strip clubs. You post on social media about your faith in Christ, but you're lying to yourself and everyone else."

The documentary Rise also explored Siya's struggles with alcohol, strip clubs and reckless spending before he turned his life around.

Rachel Kolisi shared why she left the Kolisi Foundation. Image: rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi shares why she left the Kolisi Foundation

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Rachel Kolisi broke her silence on her decision to leave the Kolisi Foundation, which she co-founded with her ex-husband.

The author and MC revealed that the foundation's growth and organisational changes made it increasingly difficult to offer timely support to communities and causes.

Source: Briefly News