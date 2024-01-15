Siya Kolisi's net worth, salary, house and more about his earnings
South African rugby player Siya Kolisi has captured the hearts of many worldwide through his endearing personality, humble nature, and undeniable rugby skills. Siya Kolisi's net worth reflects his success on the field, being among the country's top rugby player earners. How much is Siya worth?
In Siya Kolisi's book, the rugby star talks about coming from humble beginnings. The future rugby star grew up in poverty in the rural Eastern Cape, raised by his grandmother, who struggled to put food on the table. Siya worked hard at sports and his education and earned himself a scholarship at Grey Junior, with the rest as history.
Siya Kolisi's profile summary
|Full name
|Siyamthanda Kolisi
|Nickname
|‘Siya’
|Date of birth
|June 16, 1991
|Age
|32 years old (as of January 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Gemini
|Birthplace
|Zwide, Eastern Cape, South Africa
|Romantic orientation
|Heterosexual
|Religious beliefs
|Christianity
|Current residence
|Paris, France
|Current nationality
|South African
|Marital status
|Married to Rachel Kolisi (2016)
|Ethnicity
|Black
|Gender
|Male
|Weight
|99 kg
|Height
|186 cm
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Parents
|Fezakele Kolisi and Phakama (deceased)
|Children
|Two (Nicholas Kolisi and Keziah Kolisi)
|Profession
|International and club rugby player
|Education
|Grey High School
|Native language
|isiXhosa, fluent in English
|Net worth
|R35 million (most widely reported)
|Social media profiles
|InstagramX (Twitter)TikTok
Siya Kolisi's net worth and salary
According to reports, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi reportedly amassed a net worth of over R35 million. His salary at the Sharks was previously reported as R48,000,00 per month. His wife and the mother of their children, Rachel Kolisi’s net worth remains unknown.
House and cars
Siya Kolisi's house in France caught fans' attention in December 2023 when he posted photos to his Instagram page of his wife, Rachel Kolisi, and their children relaxing in their home. Fans were quick to point out the modest interior, with some feeling he deserved a more lavish home. Others praised the star's humility and thought the home was cosy.
Siya Kolisi's car collection has impressed fans, with his Mercedes-Benz G-Class capturing special attention. Included in his garage is a Ranger Rover Sport and 2 Mercedes-Benz SUVs.
How much is Racing 92 paying for Siya Kolisi?
Siya Kolisi's salary per month at Racing 92 has yet to be confirmed. Still, online sources state players at the French club earn anywhere from R1 million to R20 million per season, depending on the player.
Who is the highest-paid Springbok rugby player?
Before we detail Siya's net worth and earnings, who is the highest-paid SA rugby player? As of 2024, Springbok and Leicester Tigers flyhalf Handre Pollard takes the top spot with $1,800,000 per season.
How much does Cheslin Kolbe get paid?
According to SA Rugby Magazine, Cheslin Kolbe is one of the Springboks' top earners alongside Handre and reportedly takes home R10 million per season. Mywage states that Cheslin takes him a total of R21 131 380,00 annually.
How much does Eben Etzebeth get paid?
Eben Etzebeth's salary is also considered significant compared to top earners like Cheslin and Handre. Sources vary on Eben's exact value, but Mywage reports it as R21 131 380,00 per year.
How much do the Springboks get paid for winning the World Cup?
Apart from their successes, each Springboks player took home a massive financial bonus following their 2023 Rugby World Cup win. BusinessLIVE mentions that various sources estimate the player's 'win bonus' at £5 million, or R93 million.
Although his exact salary at Racing 92 is unknown, Siya Kolisi's net worth reflects the sports star's success on and off the field, with a book and sponsors adding to his impressive value.
READ ALSO: Meet Taylor Swift's brother, Austin Swift: Family, net worth and more
Taylor Swift is the world's biggest pop star, with millions of fans and a supportive, loving family behind her. Briefly.co.za wrote about her brother, Austin Swift. What do we know of his life and career?
In the above article, you can read more about Austin's relationship with his famous sister, his profession, personal details, and his net worth.
Source: Briefly News