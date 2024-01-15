Siya Kolisi's net worth, salary, house and more about his earnings

South African rugby player Siya Kolisi has captured the hearts of many worldwide through his endearing personality, humble nature, and undeniable rugby skills. Siya Kolisi's net worth reflects his success on the field, being among the country's top rugby player earners. How much is Siya worth?

In Siya Kolisi's book, the rugby star talks about coming from humble beginnings. The future rugby star grew up in poverty in the rural Eastern Cape, raised by his grandmother, who struggled to put food on the table. Siya worked hard at sports and his education and earned himself a scholarship at Grey Junior, with the rest as history.

Siya Kolisi's profile summary

Full name Siyamthanda Kolisi Nickname ‘Siya’ Date of birth June 16, 1991 Age 32 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Zwide, Eastern Cape, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Paris, France Current nationality South African Marital status Married to Rachel Kolisi (2016) Ethnicity Black Gender Male Weight 99 kg Height 186 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Fezakele Kolisi and Phakama (deceased) Children Two (Nicholas Kolisi and Keziah Kolisi) Profession International and club rugby player Education Grey High School Native language isiXhosa, fluent in English Net worth R35 million (most widely reported) Social media profiles Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

Siya Kolisi's net worth and salary

According to reports, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi reportedly amassed a net worth of over R35 million. His salary at the Sharks was previously reported as R48,000,00 per month. His wife and the mother of their children, Rachel Kolisi’s net worth remains unknown.

House and cars

Siya Kolisi's house in France caught fans' attention in December 2023 when he posted photos to his Instagram page of his wife, Rachel Kolisi, and their children relaxing in their home. Fans were quick to point out the modest interior, with some feeling he deserved a more lavish home. Others praised the star's humility and thought the home was cosy.

Siya Kolisi's car collection has impressed fans, with his Mercedes-Benz G-Class capturing special attention. Included in his garage is a Ranger Rover Sport and 2 Mercedes-Benz SUVs.

How much is Racing 92 paying for Siya Kolisi?

Siya Kolisi's salary per month at Racing 92 has yet to be confirmed. Still, online sources state players at the French club earn anywhere from R1 million to R20 million per season, depending on the player.

Who is the highest-paid Springbok rugby player?

Before we detail Siya's net worth and earnings, who is the highest-paid SA rugby player? As of 2024, Springbok and Leicester Tigers flyhalf Handre Pollard takes the top spot with $1,800,000 per season.

How much does Cheslin Kolbe get paid?

According to SA Rugby Magazine, Cheslin Kolbe is one of the Springboks' top earners alongside Handre and reportedly takes home R10 million per season. Mywage states that Cheslin takes him a total of R21 131 380,00 annually.

How much does Eben Etzebeth get paid?

Eben Etzebeth's salary is also considered significant compared to top earners like Cheslin and Handre. Sources vary on Eben's exact value, but Mywage reports it as R21 131 380,00 per year.

How much do the Springboks get paid for winning the World Cup?

Apart from their successes, each Springboks player took home a massive financial bonus following their 2023 Rugby World Cup win. BusinessLIVE mentions that various sources estimate the player's 'win bonus' at £5 million, or R93 million.

Although his exact salary at Racing 92 is unknown, Siya Kolisi's net worth reflects the sports star's success on and off the field, with a book and sponsors adding to his impressive value.

