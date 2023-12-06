Springboks captain Siya Kolisi shared a picture of himself and his family relaxing in their France house

While some fans found it cosy, others questioned its suitability for a captain of Kolisi's stature

Despite the mixed reactions, many fans commended the Kolisi family for their humility and love for each other

Siya Kolisi's France home had netizens' attention. Image: @siyakolisi

South Africa's Springboks captain, Siya Kolisi, shared a picture on social media of himself relaxing with his family in their France house.

The post sparked a discussion among fans, with some expressing surprise at the modest furnishings.

According to The South African, the discussion highlights the importance of valuing people for their character, not their material possessions.

Kolisi fam shows off France home

Kolisi's wife, Rachel, had previously shared a video of their home during the Rugby World Cup, but it didn't show the interior. This latest post gave fans a glimpse inside; some were not impressed by what they saw.

Check out the post below:

Mzansi shares their thoughts on the space

Despite the mixed reactions, many fans praised Kolisi and his family for their humility.

scientist_natural responded:

"Cosy space ."

izaya673 replied:

"No disrespect to the Captain is this a house or Hotel/Condo you deserve a better house for a captain."

galantmillygmail.com5 commented:

"Love keeps them war Thanks for not forgetting us. Keep sending pics.

milliegoodchild said:

"You guys are such shining examples to others. Your love of the Lord is evident in everything you do."

8763.mel replied:

"Nothing but love for this beautiful family ❤️❤️❤️."

carolinecocks001 replied:

"Lovely photo - keep warm ."

