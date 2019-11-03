JJ Tabane's age, wife, parents, qualifications, new show, book and Instagram

JJ Tabane is a South African media expert and the CEO of Sgwili Media Group. He has also held numerous top positions in other sectors. For instance, he was the Utembezi Tourism group's non-executive chairman, Altron Corporations' Director of Corporate Affairs, and Indalo Yethu's chairman. Tabane stopped hosting Newzroom Afrika TV's Your View show in 2020.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JJ is famous in South Africa for his expertise in communication and media. Photo: @Onkgopotse Jj Tabane

Source: Facebook

JJ Tabane aims at making the media a fair platform for everyone he interviews, especially the South African leaders. Besides that, he also happens to be a brilliant businessman. One of his companies is among South Africa's best performing private corporations.

JJ Tabane's profile summary

Full name: Onkoposte JJ Tabane

Onkoposte JJ Tabane Birthdate: 30th July 1964

30th July 1964 Horoscope: Leo

Leo Age: 57 years (as of 2022)

57 years (as of 2022) Religion: Christianity

Christianity Nationality: South African

South African Sexuality: Straight

Straight Father: Matthew Mathethe

Matthew Mathethe Mother: Helen Mapako

Helen Mapako Siblings : 2

: 2 Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Nonhlanhla Tabane

Nonhlanhla Tabane Children: Resego and Oreabeste

Resego and Oreabeste Secondary school: Tsogo High School

Tsogo High School College: The University of West Cape, University of the North, Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University, and Wits University

The University of West Cape, University of the North, Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University, and Wits University Qualifications: BProc, BA, MBA, and PhD

BProc, BA, MBA, and PhD Occupation: Media personality, author, and entrepreneur

Media personality, author, and entrepreneur Books: Let's Talk Frankly

Twitter: @JJTabane

@JJTabane Instagram: onkgopotsejj

onkgopotsejj Facebook:

LinkedIn: Onkgopotse Tabane

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JJ Tabane's biography

JJ Tabane's age is 57 years as of 2021. The media star was born on 30th July 1964 to Reverend Matthew Mathethe (a librarian at Ga-rankuwa Technikon) and Helen Mapako (a senior lecturer at Hebron College). He, therefore, has about three to four months to celebrate his 58th birthday.

JJ's dad is a strict disciplinarian. He is a retired Anglican church minister, high school teacher, and librarian. Photo: @Onkgopotse Jj Tabane

Source: Facebook

JJ Tabane's mother was born in Bethanie, a village outside Brits town, while his dad hails from Mathibestad near Hammanskraal. The couple met when Matthew was a teacher at Lerothodi high school in Bethanie.

JJ Tabane's father also held the position of Canon Reverend in the Anglican Church. The late Bishop Richard Craft of the Diocese of Pretoria ordained him as a deacon in 1984, then ushered him into the priest's office in 1985 at St Alban's Cathedral.

Matthew served St Mark's church in Hebron (an outstation of St. Peter's zone 1 Ga-Rankuwa) and developed it into a parish with several outstations.

JJ Tabane’s siblings

Onkgopotse's brother is also called Onkgopotse JJ, and he worked in the Ministry of Tourism and Environmental Affairs in President Thabo Mbeki's era. Meanwhile, his sister (Keorapetse) is a medical doctor. She worked at a Pietersburg-based hospital in South Africa's Northern Province.

JJ Tabane's marriage

JJ Tabane's family lives in Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa. The celebrity and his wife, Nonhlanhla, have two children, Resego (son) and Oreabetse (daughter). They merged their kids' names to create a name for their company.

He is a proud husband and father of two. Photo: @onkgopotsejj

Source: Instagram

Dr JJ Tabane's qualifications

Onkoposte joined Tsogo High School in 1983 and completed his secondary school education in 1988. He then obtained a BProc degree at the University of West Cape, got a Bachelor's degree at the University of the North, earned his Master's at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University, and received a PhD at Wits University in 2020.

Is JJ Tabane a doctor?

Onkoposte has a PhD in media studies from Wits University but is not a medical professional. However, his sister is a physician by profession. The media star went viral on Twitter in 2020 after attaining his PhD.

Over 176k people viewed and liked the graduation gown video Dr Onkgopotse shared on page. His research was on Bridging the gap: An analysis of a complicated relationship between government and the media 23 years into democracy.

Career history

He was the SAA's Vice President of Communications and served in Sawubina's editorial board from February 2004 to December 2006. While working at South African Airways, Onkgopotse launched My SAA Radio and TV, My SAA Daily News program, and My SAA magazine.

His other achievements were establishing the SAA VIP Customer Care Unit and leading SAA into joining the Star Alliance in April 2006.

Onkoposte then served Altron as the Group Executive from November 2007 to November 2009. He is the CEO of Oresego Holdings, which he established in April 2010 and named after his children.

JJ Onkoposte's suspension from Power FM

JJ has hosted many radio and TV shows, where he meets and interviews high profile people in the country. However, his career has also faced a fair share of tough times.

JJ Tabane's wife has been supportive throughout his career challenges. Photo: @Onkgopotse Jj Tabane

Source: Facebook

Power FM suspended him from presenting the Power Perspective show in 2018. The station's management stated that Onkgopotse violated the company's policies. He projected his interests with Hon. Faith Muthambi (a former communications minister).

JJ went to Twitter to defend Muthambi after Ms Phumla Williams stated in her testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry that Muthambi used to ‘torture’ her. Phumla was an acting director-general at GCIS (Government Communication and Information System).

Power FM discovered from Onkoposte's Tweet that he worked for Muthambi (when she was the communications minister). However, the station manager Bob Mabena was not pleased with him even after apologizing to Ms Williams on Power Perspective. As a result, Onkgopotse was suspended for not disclosing all material facts.

Why did Newzroom Afrika suspend Onkoposte's show?

JJ later landed a new job on Newzroom Afrika as Your View show host. However, the station suspended the show in 2020 due to the public's reaction towards JJ's comments about witchcraft in Limpopo.

Some people felt that Onkgopotse disrespected the whole province on TV. As a result, Newzroom Afrika released a statement distancing itself from Onkoposte's comments and reassured the people that it respected all cultures.

He is also a director of the BEE Resolution company, a trustee at the West Cape University Foundation, a council member of the West Cape University, and a former Council member of Northwest University.

JJ Tabane's book

Pan Macmillan and other renowned publishers released JJ's book, Let's Talk Frankly, in 2015. The book has letters addressed to fellow citizens to enlighten them about South Africa's condition.

Salary and net worth

JJ Tabane's salary ranges from R100k-500k (the median salary for TV talk show hosts in SA). Meanwhile, his net worth is currently off the record.

He named one of his companies after his children. Photo: @onkgopotsejj

Source: Instagram

What are JJ Tabane's social profiles?

Being a communication and media expert requires interacting with the public, and social media consistently is one of the best platforms for achieving this. JJ Tabane's Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn accounts are functional.

Where is JJ Tabane now?

The media celebrity hosts Power to Truth on ENCA. He also works as an editor at the Leadership Magazine and The Star and Sunday Times magazines' columnist.

South Africa has not heard much about JJ Tabane's latest news today because he has not made headlines since the year began.

JJ Tabane's educational and career achievements prove that he is passionate about the media. The dark phases of his career never stop him from doing what he loves. Moreover, he has enough support from his spouse and family to sore to greater heights.

READ ALSO: Who is Justin Combs? Age, girlfriend, parents, height, football career, net worth

also shared Justin Combs' bio. The American footballer has single-handedly accomplished most of his dreams, and is Sean P. Diddy Combs' son

The influential rapper, producer, designer, and entrepreneur will soon bag the billionaire status. Diddy is worth $855 to $900 million, while his son has around $3 million.

Source: Briefly News