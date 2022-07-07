Global site navigation

Orlando Brown's net worth, age, children, wife, parents, career, homelessness and profiles
by  Eunice Njoki

Orlando Brown is an American actor, rapper, and musician. He was one of the most beloved Disney stars of the 1990s and early 2000s and is known for shows like Family Matters, That's So Raven, and The Proud Family. What is Orlando Brown's net worth in 2022? Where is he today? Keep reading to find out!

That's So Raven actor
Orlando is a former Disney star. Photo: David Livingston
Source: Getty Images

Orlando was exposed to substance abuse at an early age, and he became addicted. As an adult, he has been in trouble with the law countless times. The once adored Disney star had a saddening fall from grace but has been improving in recent years. Here is a detailed story of Orlando Brown's rise and fall.

Orlando Brown's profiles summary and bio

Full nameOrlando Brown
Date of birth4th December 1987
Age34 years in 2022
Birth signSagittarius
Place of birthLos Angeles County, California
NationalityAmerican
Height5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m)
GenderMale
Marital statusMarried
WifeDanielle Brown
ChildrenSon Frankie
ProfessionActor, rapper, singer
Years active1995 to present
Social media profilesInstagramTwitterYouTube

Orlando Brown's net worth

The former child actor has an estimated net worth of $20,000 in 2022, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He was doing well as a child actor in the 1990s and 2000s, but his star was dimed by substance addiction and legal troubles.

American actor
Orlando's acting star dimmed after he left Disney in 2007. Photo: Theo Wargo
Source: Getty Images

What movies is Orlando Brown in?

Orlando started as a child comedy actor in 1995 in the film Major Payne as Cadet Kevin 'Tiger' Dunne. He later starred in several Disney projects, including Max Keeble's Big Move, That's So Raven, and Bloody Hands. The actor left the franchise in 2007.

Orlando Brown's movies and TV shows

ProjectYearRole
Bloody Hands2022Detective Brown
Straight Outta Compton2015Block Dude
Christmas in Compton2012Tyrone
The End2011The Man/The Boomshadow
That's So Raven2003 to 2007Edward 'Eddie' Thomas
The Proud Family Movie2005Sticky Webb's voice
Clifford's Puppy Days2003 to 2004Evan Thomas Taylor's voice
Maniac Magee2003Mars Bar Thompson
Eddie's Million Dollar Cook-Off2003Frankie
Fillmore!2002 to 2004Cornelius Fillmore's voice
The Brown Family2001 to 2005Sticky Webb's voice
Max Keeble's Big Move2001Dobbs
Perfect Game2000Marcel Williams
Safe Harbor1999Chris
Two of a Kind1998 to 1999Max
Senseless1998Brandon Witherspoon
Family Matters1996 to 1998Jerry Jamal Jameson (3J)
Waynehead1996 to 1997Damey 'Waynehead' Wayne's voice
The Jamie Foxx Show1996 to 1998Nelson
Major Payne1995Kevin 'Tiger' Dunne

Orlando Brown's rap career

The That's So Raven actor used to rap on-screen during his time on Disney Channel. After leaving the franchise in 2007, he started a real-life hip-hop career. Some of the tunes on his discography include:

  • Smiled on Me (2021)
  • Rock With You (2021)
  • Crime Don't Pay (2021)
  • Hi I'm Famous (2020)
  • Empire (2019)
  • Fck My Fame (2016)

Orlando Brown's age and early life

The former Disney star was born on 4th December 1987 in Los Angeles County, California. He is 34 years old in 2022. Little is known regarding Orlando Brown's parents and family.

Orlando Brown's wife and children

Former child actor
The former Disney star is happily married and has one son. Photo: @officialorlandobrown on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

The former child actor tied the knot with Danielle Brown, and they have one son called Frankie. Brown has credited Danielle for helping him get through addiction. The former star has not revealed if there will be more Orlando Brown children as he focuses on family and recovery.

What happened to Orlando Brown?

The Waynehead actor has struggled with substance addiction and landed in trouble with the authorities numerous times. He has been arrested for domestic battery, unlawful possession of substances, and obstruction of justice.

In 2016, news of Orlando Brown's homelessness emerged after he was photographed walking barefoot down the street. People were more worried about his substance addiction and sanity when he said on Dr Phil's show that he has a 2-year-old son in the belly.

Where is Orlando Brown today?

The Family Matters actor is now a devout Christian and a graduand of Rise Discipleship, a faith-based treatment centre in Abilene, Texas. In May 2021, he released a gospel single, Smiled on Me. The actor is currently focused on turning his life around and making things better for his family.

Does Orlando Brown have a tattoo of Raven Symone?

Yes. The former child star has a face tattoo of actress Raven Symone on his neck. The actors starred alongside each other on Disney's That's So Raven from 2003 to 2007.

That's So Raven cast
Raven Symone (left), Orlando Brown, and Anneliese van der Pol (right) on the set of Disney's That's So Raven. Photo: ABC Photo Archives
Source: Getty Images

Is Orlando Brown related to Orlando Brown?

No. The rapper is not related to Orlando Brown, the late American footballer. The athlete played offensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens of the National Football League. He passed away in 2011, aged 40, from diabetic ketoacidosis.

Where did Orlando Brown Jr go to college?

The son of Orlando, the late NFL player, attended the University of Oklahoma. He is following in his late dad's footsteps and currently plays offensive tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League.

Orlando Brown made childhood worthwhile in the 1990s and 2000s, but the early exposure to fame may not have been good for him. Since his departure from Disney, his star dimmed, but it is a good thing that he is getting the help he needs. Hopefully, he comes out fully recovered.

