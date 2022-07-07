Orlando Brown is an American actor, rapper, and musician. He was one of the most beloved Disney stars of the 1990s and early 2000s and is known for shows like Family Matters, That's So Raven, and The Proud Family. What is Orlando Brown's net worth in 2022? Where is he today? Keep reading to find out!

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Orlando is a former Disney star. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Orlando was exposed to substance abuse at an early age, and he became addicted. As an adult, he has been in trouble with the law countless times. The once adored Disney star had a saddening fall from grace but has been improving in recent years. Here is a detailed story of Orlando Brown's rise and fall.

Orlando Brown's profiles summary and bio

Full name Orlando Brown Date of birth 4th December 1987 Age 34 years in 2022 Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth Los Angeles County, California Nationality American Height 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m) Gender Male Marital status Married Wife Danielle Brown Children Son Frankie Profession Actor, rapper, singer Years active 1995 to present Social media profiles Instagram Twitter YouTube

Orlando Brown's net worth

The former child actor has an estimated net worth of $20,000 in 2022, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He was doing well as a child actor in the 1990s and 2000s, but his star was dimed by substance addiction and legal troubles.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Orlando's acting star dimmed after he left Disney in 2007. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

What movies is Orlando Brown in?

Orlando started as a child comedy actor in 1995 in the film Major Payne as Cadet Kevin 'Tiger' Dunne. He later starred in several Disney projects, including Max Keeble's Big Move, That's So Raven, and Bloody Hands. The actor left the franchise in 2007.

Orlando Brown's movies and TV shows

Project Year Role Bloody Hands 2022 Detective Brown Straight Outta Compton 2015 Block Dude Christmas in Compton 2012 Tyrone The End 2011 The Man/The Boomshadow That's So Raven 2003 to 2007 Edward 'Eddie' Thomas The Proud Family Movie 2005 Sticky Webb's voice Clifford's Puppy Days 2003 to 2004 Evan Thomas Taylor's voice Maniac Magee 2003 Mars Bar Thompson Eddie's Million Dollar Cook-Off 2003 Frankie Fillmore! 2002 to 2004 Cornelius Fillmore's voice The Brown Family 2001 to 2005 Sticky Webb's voice Max Keeble's Big Move 2001 Dobbs Perfect Game 2000 Marcel Williams Safe Harbor 1999 Chris Two of a Kind 1998 to 1999 Max Senseless 1998 Brandon Witherspoon Family Matters 1996 to 1998 Jerry Jamal Jameson (3J) Waynehead 1996 to 1997 Damey 'Waynehead' Wayne's voice The Jamie Foxx Show 1996 to 1998 Nelson Major Payne 1995 Kevin 'Tiger' Dunne

Orlando Brown's rap career

The That's So Raven actor used to rap on-screen during his time on Disney Channel. After leaving the franchise in 2007, he started a real-life hip-hop career. Some of the tunes on his discography include:

Smiled on Me (2021)

(2021) Rock With You (2021)

(2021) Crime Don't Pay ( 2021)

2021) Hi I'm Famous (2020)

(2020) Empire (2019)

(2019) Fck My Fame (2016)

Orlando Brown's age and early life

The former Disney star was born on 4th December 1987 in Los Angeles County, California. He is 34 years old in 2022. Little is known regarding Orlando Brown's parents and family.

Orlando Brown's wife and children

The former Disney star is happily married and has one son. Photo: @officialorlandobrown on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The former child actor tied the knot with Danielle Brown, and they have one son called Frankie. Brown has credited Danielle for helping him get through addiction. The former star has not revealed if there will be more Orlando Brown children as he focuses on family and recovery.

What happened to Orlando Brown?

The Waynehead actor has struggled with substance addiction and landed in trouble with the authorities numerous times. He has been arrested for domestic battery, unlawful possession of substances, and obstruction of justice.

In 2016, news of Orlando Brown's homelessness emerged after he was photographed walking barefoot down the street. People were more worried about his substance addiction and sanity when he said on Dr Phil's show that he has a 2-year-old son in the belly.

Where is Orlando Brown today?

The Family Matters actor is now a devout Christian and a graduand of Rise Discipleship, a faith-based treatment centre in Abilene, Texas. In May 2021, he released a gospel single, Smiled on Me. The actor is currently focused on turning his life around and making things better for his family.

Does Orlando Brown have a tattoo of Raven Symone?

Yes. The former child star has a face tattoo of actress Raven Symone on his neck. The actors starred alongside each other on Disney's That's So Raven from 2003 to 2007.

Raven Symone (left), Orlando Brown, and Anneliese van der Pol (right) on the set of Disney's That's So Raven. Photo: ABC Photo Archives

Source: Getty Images

Is Orlando Brown related to Orlando Brown?

No. The rapper is not related to Orlando Brown, the late American footballer. The athlete played offensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens of the National Football League. He passed away in 2011, aged 40, from diabetic ketoacidosis.

Where did Orlando Brown Jr go to college?

The son of Orlando, the late NFL player, attended the University of Oklahoma. He is following in his late dad's footsteps and currently plays offensive tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League.

Orlando Brown made childhood worthwhile in the 1990s and 2000s, but the early exposure to fame may not have been good for him. Since his departure from Disney, his star dimmed, but it is a good thing that he is getting the help he needs. Hopefully, he comes out fully recovered.

READ ALSO: Joseph Baena's net worth, girlfriend, parents, height, nationality, movies, profiles

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts regarding Joseph Baena, an American bodybuilder, residential real estate agent, and actor. He is widely recognized for being the love child of Arnold Schwarzenegger, an actor and the former governor of California.

Joseph's mother was a housekeeper at the Schwarzenegger household for nearly 20 years and had a secret affair with the family patriarch. She had kept her son's paternity a secret, but Joseph started to resemble his father more as he grew up.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News