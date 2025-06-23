Jack Harlow's net worth explained: inside the rapper's fortune

Jack Harlow's net worth in 2025 is estimated to be $15 million from his fast-rising hip-hop career. The diamond-selling rapper has been hailed as one of the industry's brightest stars. Harlow told Forbes in 2021:

I have a fear of not reaching my potential. It drives me all the time -- I'm scared not to make the most of this life.

Jack Harlow attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025, at 30 Rockefeller Centre in NYC (R). Photo: Taylor Hill/Scott Legato (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jack Harlow earns from investments beyond his burgeoning rap career and high-profile brand deals.

The Louisville-born rapper featured on Forbes' 30 Under 30 (2022).

Harlow gained widespread fame in 2020 with the release of his viral hit, What's Poppin', from his platinum-selling debut album, That's What They All Say.

Jack Harlow's profile summary

Full name Jackman Thomas Harlow Date of birth March 13, 1998 Age 27 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth Louisville, Kentucky Height 6 feet 2.25 inches (1.89 m/189 cm) Parents Maggie and Brian Harlow Siblings Clay Harlow Profession Rapper, actor, entrepreneur, philanthropist Social media Instagram YouTube X (Twitter)

How Jack Harlow built his $15 million net worth

The Louisville native raps in his 2020 song, Rendezvous, that he became a millionaire at the age of 22. Before making it in the industry, Harlow told the Washington Square News in 2019 that he felt frustrated when it took him so long.

It's annoying how much deeper success is than just making good music. You have to be strategic.

In 2021, Jack Harlow's annual income was estimated by Forbes to be $5 million from music, brand deals, and businesses. He has since sold more albums, performed at sold-out shows, and expanded his investment portfolio.

Five facts about rapper Jack Harlow. Photo: Dave Benett on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Jack Harlow has millions of album sales

The rapper's debut studio album, That's What They All Say (2020), sold over 1 million units and received RIAA platinum certification in November 2021. It featured the chart-topping hit, What's Poppin' which received diamond certification in March 2025 with over 10 million units sold.

Harlow achieved more success with his sophomore album, Come Home The Kids Miss You (2022), which contains the multi-platinum-selling First Class and Nail Tech. His third album, Jackman (2023), topped the Top Rap Albums chart with 35,500 equivalent units sold in its first week. The rapper has received nearly 30 RIAA platinum certifications.

Jack Harlow attends 'The Instigators' New York premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 31, 2024. Photo: Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jack Harlow's rise to fame

Harlow started rapping at 12. After high school, he moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where he used to work at Chick-fil-A on Georgia State's campus during the day while trying to connect with emcees and recording companies.

His luck arrived in late 2017 when his song, Dark Knight, went viral and caught the attention of DJ Drama. In August 2018, Jack Harlow signed with Drama's Generation Now, an imprint of Atlantic Records that represents stars like Lil Uzi Vert.

The rapper currently gets over 25 million monthly Spotify listeners and has received over 30 billion streams. Jack Harlow's hiring costs have also risen to six figures. His quick rise to fame previously led to speculations that he was an industry plant.

Jack Harlow performs during Preakness Live at Pimlico Race Course on May 18, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Taylor Hill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jack Harlow is a sports team co-owner

The Grammy-nominated rapper is investing in sports in his hometown of Louisville. In August 2024, he joined the ownership group of Soccer Holdings, known for the USL Championship's Louisville City FC and NWSL's Racing Louisville. Jack Harlow played soccer at Atherton High School in Louisville and is a regular at Lynn Family Stadium games.

Jack is expanding into the beverage business

In April 2023, Jack Harlow became a co-owner and chief creative officer of Phocus, a Louisville-based caffeinated sparkling water brand. The company underwent a rebrand centred around the tagline 'The Remedy for Writer's Block.'

The rapper is also an investor in The Plug Drink, a plant-based functional recovery beverage. He joined a $1.5 million seed funding round for the company in October 2021.

Jack Harlow attends the 2024 Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024, in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jack Harlow's endorsements

In February 2022, Jack Harlow signed a contract with New Balance, a sports footwear and apparel company based in Boston, Massachusetts. In October 2024, he released the collaborative sneaker New Balance 1906R Rose Runner.

The What's Poppin rapper went back to his Kentucky roots in late 2022 when he partnered with KFC to create the Jack Harlow Meal. Harlow's other brand collaborations include Tommy Hilfiger, Buffalo Wild Wings, Cheetos, Cricket Wireless, Doritos, Dunkin' Donuts, Call of Duty, Knob Creek and Venmo.

The rapper also sells merch, including apparel, vinyl records and CDs. Forbes revealed that Jack made over $1 million in merch sales in 2021 alone.

Jack Harlow's partnership with Buffalo Wild Wings (R) and New Balance (L). Photo: @jackharlow (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Jack Harlow is building his acting resume

The Kentucky native made his acting debut in the 2023 remake of the classic 1992 film White Men Can't Jump. He was cast as Jeremy, a character previously portrayed by Woody Harrelson.

Harlow landed his second major role in the 2024 Apple TV+ buddy crime comedy The Instigators. He portrays Scalvo alongside Hollywood veterans Casey Affleck and Matt Damon.

Jack Harlow attends the "Les Sculptures" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Fondation Maeght on January 29, 2024, in Saint-Paul-De-Vence, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Harlow is not a flashy spender

When Jack started making money after joining a record label, he told Forbes in 2019 that he spent most of it on designer brands before he got tired of it. He also revealed that his father advised him to buy a house in Louisville as part of his real estate investment, adding:

I want money but I'm not super driven by money. That's not the thing I wake up and think about all the time... I haven't bought a nice car yet because I know that's the worst thing you could do.

Jack Harlow's car collection includes a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix that he purchased from his grandparents for $2,000. He uses part of his income to give back to his hometown through the Jack Harlow Foundation.

Was Jack Harlow born rich?

Jack Harlow had a comfortable upbringing in Louisville, Kentucky, where he was raised on a horse farm alongside his younger brother Clayborn. His parents, Brian and Maggie, co-own Signarama, a signage franchise in downtown Louisville.

Jack Harlow attends the "White Men Can't Jump" LA premiere at El Capitan Theatre on May 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jack Harlow's net worth is expected to grow as he expands his financial empire. The ambitious hitmaker has been rewriting the blueprint for success since leaving Louisville and finding his voice in Atlanta.

READ ALSO: What is GloRilla's net worth? Insights into her earnings and career

Briefly.co.za highlighted rapper GloRilla's earnings. The Memphis-born artist gained recognition in 2022 with her viral hit F.N.F. (Let's Go).

GloRilla had early struggles with financial management before she was advised by rapper and music executive Yo Gotti to get an accountant.

Source: Briefly News