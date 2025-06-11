Amy Luciani's net worth: How rich is the LHHATL star?

Amy Luciani's net worth in 2025 is estimated to be between $200,000 and $500,000. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star is building a brand that extends beyond rap music, often using her lyrics and social media to motivate black women.

I'mma tell you get ya own bag and go way bigga | I'mma tell you put it in a trust and not designer!

Key takeaways

Amy Luciana does several things for a living including rapping, content creation, reality TV, and her beauty businesses.

She joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in the 11th season, which premiered on June 13, 2023.

in the 11th season, which premiered on June 13, 2023. Detroit-born Luciana got engaged to NBA star Dwight Howard in December 2024.

Amy Luciani's profile summary

Birth name Amber Rose Date of birth June 3, 1990 Age 35 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia Height 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m/173 cm) Siblings Four Husband Dwight Howard (February 2025 to date) Profession Rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur, reality TV star Social media Instagram YouTube

The growth of Amy Luciani's net worth since Love and Hip Hop

Luciani joined Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta during the 11th season and quickly became a notable figure on the series. As a supporting cast member, she makes between $20,000 and $50,000 per season, which is way less than that of OG cast members, who make up to $400,000 per season, according to In Touch Weekly.

Appearing on MTV's reality series has given Amy Luciani's career more exposure. While gracing the cover of Femi Magazine's July/August 2023 issue, the rapper shared that she joined LHHATL to grow her brand.

I love the direction the franchise is going in because they are beginning to bring the focus back to hip-hop itself... With how I am growing my brand as an artist, I felt this platform was a great way to leverage that, so the fans can see more of who I am as an artist and my passion for music.

Luciani is pursuing an independent rap career

Amy has been rapping for several years. She used to be in a girl group with her three sisters called Entrance, which toured and opened for artists like B2K and Bow Wow. She then left Detroit to pursue a solo rap career in Atlanta, Georgia.

Amy has yet to sign with any record label, and she writes her lyrics. In her August 2023 interview with HNHH, she shared that being independent allows her to enjoy creative freedom without being branded to be the person she is not.

It's a great route to go as well as a label but, me, I'm really choosy...The deal that works for me has not come across. I've had several deal options and offers but independently just works better for me — I don't have to really compromise what I'm showing to the fans.

The Detroit native released her six-track EP, Amy's World, in June 2023. Amy has received co-signs from major artists like Rick Ross, Latto, and City Girls' JT.

Amy Luciani is an entrepreneur

Apart from music and reality TV, Luciani is making a name in the beauty business. She established Pritty Kitty whose products eliminated dark marks and scars. She also runs the Buy The Vendor platform that provides wholesale vendor lists for hair and lash products, giving customers direct access to vetted suppliers.

Amy is a children's book author

The Detroit-born Love and Hip Hop star wrote the children's book, 'Good Touch, Bad Touch.' The book aims to help children understand personal boundaries and recognise safe and unsafe interactions.

Luciani's Covered Atlanta charity

The upcoming rapper launched Covered Atlanta in 2017 to help the less fortunate and the homeless in Downtown Atlanta. The charity distributes essentials like blankets, sleeping bags, pillows, contraceptives, and toiletries. She told AllHipHop in May 2023 that she hopes the charity grows into a foundation to help more people.

I want to do Covered Detroit. Maybe Covered California... We gon' grow it, we'll make it a Covered foundation where we cover all the cities. That's the ultimate goal.

Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani's whirlwind romance

Amy and eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard kept their relationship private until December 20, 2024, when they announced their engagement. The pair has since been celebrating each other on social media. For Valentine's Day 2025, Dwight uploaded a video of the two of them with the caption:

When you no longer have to look for a Valentine because you're married.

Luciani previously dated Mazi GA, her co-host on the YouTube show 'The Amy & Mazi Show' and co-star on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta. Her partner, Dwight, was linked to WNBA star Te'a Cooper from 2018 to 2021 and has five children: Braylon Howard, Dwight III (Trey), David, Layla, and Jayde.

Why Amy Luciani stopped using her real name

Amy Luciani's real name is Amber Rose. She told AllHipHop in May 2023 that she stopped using it to avoid confusion with famous Philadelphia-born model Amber Rose.

After a while, of trying to pursue the music, I was tired of running into conflict of interest. Which Amber Rose are you?... Eventually, I told my team, I think I'm going to come up with an artist name because this Amber Rose thing is starting to be such a clash on what I'm trying to do.

Amy Luciani's net worth continues to grow. The Detroit native is slowly building her financial portfolio as her entertainment career picks up.

