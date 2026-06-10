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“Don’t Overthink”: Kuruman Woman Leaves Retail Job To Become a Farmer With 133 Cattle and 147 Goats
Women Empowerment

“Don’t Overthink”: Kuruman Woman Leaves Retail Job To Become a Farmer With 133 Cattle and 147 Goats

by  Nerissa Naidoo
3 min read
  • Tlhalefo Dithebe from Kuruman in the Northern Cape quit her retail job in 2021 and used her pension payout to start a livestock farm from scratch
  • She built Agro Queen from just 31 cattle into a thriving enterprise with 133 cattle and 147 goats
  • Her story has inspired many, proving that with the right mindset and discipline, leaving a stable job for farming can pay off in a big way

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A post.
Tlhalefo Dithebe, a woman who left her retail job to become a farmer. Images: @agroqueen_/TikTok
Source: TikTok

A woman from Kuruman in the Northern Cape walked away from a steady job in retail and put her pension money into farming, and it turned out to be one of the best decisions she made.

Tlhalefo Dithebe studied retail business management and worked in the sector until 2021, when she resigned and invested in livestock. African Farming published her story on 29 April 2026. Today, her farm, Agro Queen, runs 133 cattle and 147 goats and sells to feedlots, auctions and even the local community.

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Farming was already in her blood. Her late grandfather was a well-known farmer in the Kuruman district, and her father kept that legacy going. While she was still studying, her father saved 80% of her R14,000 semester allowance. When she finished, he asked her what she wanted to do with it. That conversation planted the seed for Agro Queen.

She said:

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"When I finished my studies, he asked me what I wanted to do with the money. That's when the idea of buying livestock started."

From 31 cattle to a thriving farm

Dithebe started with just 31 cattle in 2021. Her approach was to sell the male calves at auction once they reached the right weight and keep all the heifers to grow the herd.

On the goat side, a high-performing ram helped the farm produce twins and triplets regularly, speeding up herd growth without heavy reinvestment.

She focused on Bonsmara cattle because the breed handles dry conditions well, stays in good condition during drought and performs strongly in feedlots.

One of her more personal business ventures came about after she noticed her son's eczema improving when he drank goat milk. She turned that observation into a product line. The farm now produces goat milk for local markets, though demand currently outpaces what they can supply.

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Building the business her way

Dithebe has invested in her skills as much as her herd. Through programmes like Anglo American's Zimele business accelerator, she improved her branding, learned to write professional business plans and found more efficient ways to run the farm. She does not let the male-dominated industry hold her back either.

"If you really want something, you raise your hand and speak," she said.

Her 12-year-old daughter is already growing crops in the backyard, which means the Dithebe farming legacy looks set to continue.

A post.
A farmer standing next to a goat. Images: @agroqueen_/TikTok
Source: TikTok

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Nerissa Naidoo avatar

Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za

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