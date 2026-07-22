SAFA is preparing to offer Belgian coach Hugo Broos a one-year extension despite his contract having already expired

Reports indicate division within SAFA over Broos' future, with some officials exploring alternative coaching options

Broos confirmed he would return to South Africa this week to continue negotiations with the football association

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The South African Football Association is moving towards retaining Hugo Broos as Bafana Bafana head coach, with reports indicating that a one-year contract extension is on the table for the Belgian tactician.

Hugo Broos gestures at halftime of the 2026 World Cup round of 32 football match between South Africa and Canada at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on June 28, 2026. Image: ETIENNE LAURENT

Source: Getty Images

Broos' existing agreement with the national team has already lapsed, but both parties have continued engaging over his future. The proposed deal would keep him at the helm through South Africa's preparations for and participation in the next Africa Cup of Nations.

SAFA split over Broos' future

Despite the association's apparent preference for continuity, reports suggest there is no unanimous agreement within SAFA's ranks. While a faction supports extending Broos' contract, the body has also reportedly begun identifying potential replacements in the event that negotiations break down.

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The situation was further complicated by contrasting public statements from both sides. Broos declared that he was no longer the coach of Bafana Bafana following the expiry of his deal, a position SAFA swiftly pushed back on by stating that talks remained active and ongoing.

Broos to return for further discussions

Speaking to the Belgian media, Broos confirmed he planned to travel back to South Africa this week to resume face-to-face discussions with the association. He had returned to Belgium after his contract expired, and the forthcoming meetings are expected to be decisive in determining whether the extension is formally agreed upon.

The outcome will clarify the direction SAFA intends to take as the national team prepares for its next continental campaign. Should the two sides reach agreement, it would bring a measure of stability to a setup that has been in limbo since Broos' contract expired.

Although no announcement has been made, SAFA is reportedly optimistic that Broos will accept the new terms and continue his tenure with the national side.

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Broos had initially stated that he would call time on his tenure after the tournament. However, after Bafana Bafana were knocked out of the competition by Canada in the round of 32 on Sunday, many fans expected Broos to stick to his original decision.

There have since been several indications that the experienced coach could make a U-turn and continue in the role. SAFA has not released an official statement regarding Broos' future, but according to Goal.com, the football governing body confirmed that former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane has applied for the Bafana Bafana coaching job.

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Source: Briefly News