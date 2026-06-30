Pitso Mosimane could be set for a dramatic return to the national team setup as SAFA begins preparations for a new Bafana Bafana era

Hugo Broos’ future remains a talking point after South Africa’s World Cup exit, with questions growing over his next move

SAFA has revealed that a long list of candidates is in contention for one of the biggest jobs in South African football

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A former Bafana Bafana head coach, Pitso Mosimane, has reportedly submitted his CV as speculation continues over whether current coach Hugo Broos will remain in charge beyond the World Cup.

The Belgian coach had initially stated that he would call time on his tenure after the tournament. However, after Bafana Bafana were knocked out of the competition by Canada in the round of 32 on Sunday, many fans expected Broos to stick to his original decision.

There have since been several indications that the experienced coach could make a U-turn and continue in the role. SAFA has not released an official statement regarding Broos' future, but according to Goal.com, the football governing body confirmed that Mosimane has applied for the Bafana Bafana coaching job.

The renowned coach was recently linked with a return to North Africa with Pyramids FC and was also previously linked with a move to Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs.

However, it now appears that Jingles could be interested in taking charge of Bafana Bafana and building on the success established by Broos, who guided South Africa to a historic knockout stage qualification at the World Cup.

Reports suggest that Mosimane is one of 80 applicants who have submitted their names to the South African Football Association (SAFA) for the soon-to-be vacant head coach position.

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Pitso Mosimane applies for Bafana Bafana coaching job

SAFA Technical Committee chairman Jack Maluleke has confirmed that Pitso Mosimane is among the candidates who have applied for the Bafana Bafana head coach role.

Mosimane is one of more than 80 applicants hoping to replace Broos if the Belgian coach steps down after the World Cup.

Maluleke revealed that the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach's CV is already in SAFA's possession, while highlighting his passion for South Africa and his impressive coaching record. However, the football governing body stressed that Mosimane will not receive special treatment and will have to go through the same interview process as every other candidate.

"I can confirm that amongst the many top names of coaches who have applied for the Bafana Bafana job is indeed Pitso Mosimane. I have his CV with me," Maluleke said.

SAFA confirms interview process for Hugo Broos successor

Maluleke explained that all candidates, including Mosimane, will be assessed through the same recruitment process before a final decision is made.

"So, we will finalise the process when we return home after the World Cup," he added.

"Because we need someone who will come in and get the job started for the upcoming Afcon qualifiers around September."

The appointment process will determine who takes over the national team as SAFA prepares for the next phase of Bafana Bafana's journey.

Source: Briefly News