Rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest revealed that administrative visa issues completely disrupted his plans to travel to North America to support Bafana Bafana live at the FIFA World Cup

The travel mishap comes just as South Africa prepares for a historic Round of 32 knockout clash against co-hosts Canada

Despite the rapper's absence in the stands, the entire country is standing in solidarity with the team as they look to extend their incredible tournament run

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Cassper Nyovest opened up about why he couldn't travel to watch Bafana Bafana live. Images: casspernyovest/ Twitter, Julian Finney - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Source: UGC

The tournament fever has gripped South Africa as Bafana Bafana prepares for arguably the biggest match in the nation's modern football history. After a spirited group stage turnaround, the South African giants successfully advanced to the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, while millions of fans are gearing up to back the squad from home, award-winning rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest has opened up about the heartbreaking reason he couldn't be there to watch the boys play live.

On 28 June 2026, an inquisitive fan took to social media to ask the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker why he hadn't travelled to the tournament to show his support in person. The rapper responded by revealing that unforeseen visa complications completely derailed his travel plans at the final hurdle.

"My Visa expired a month before travel, and I didn’t notice till it was too late. I tried to apply for another visa, but I only received it today. Meaning I couldn’t travel, and I missed out. Woulda been soo sick to be out there."

The Visa complications were a tough pill to swallow for Cassper, who has frequently shared his deep love for soccer on social media, most recently silencing the critics following Bafana's historical win against South Korea. He noted that he would have loved nothing more than to watch the national team make history on the world stage. Fortunately for the team, the rest of the country is in full solidarity.

See Cassper Nyovest's post below.

Bafana Bafana prepare for Canada clash

Bafana Bafana is scheduled to lock horns with co-hosts Canada in a highly anticipated knockout match at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California. Having bounced back from an opening loss against Mexico to defeat South Korea, Hugo Broos' men have united South Africans across the globe.

The fixture will broadcast live at 21:00 SA Time, and anticipation has reached a boiling point. Fans are eagerly looking forward to watching the broadcast, sending waves of positive energy across social media.

While Cassper Nyovest will be watching from his couch instead of the stadium stands, his sentiment echoes that of the entire nation: the country is fully behind the boys.

South Africa is behind Bafana Bafana ahead of their clash against Canada. Image: Luke Hales/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma celebrates Bafana Bafana

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's social media post, celebrating Bafana Bafana's win against South Korea.

The radio personality-turned-activist sparked a heated debate on social media after claiming that the South African footballers had no support from fellow African countries.

Source: Briefly News