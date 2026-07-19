Londie London appeared in a viral off-screen video during her podcast, where she showed off her stylish outfit and striking hourglass figure

Her pronounced curves sparked speculation online that the reality TV star and businesswoman had undergone a BBL procedure

Fans quickly pushed back, pointing to Londie's visible hip dips in the footage as proof that her figure is completely natural

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Londie London was accused of having gone under the knife. Image: londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Londie London became the latest South African celebrity to face cosmetic surgery rumours after a video from her podcast, Read the Room, set social media ablaze.

The clip, filmed on 15 July 2026, was captured off-screen during an episode of her show. In it, Londie was asked to do an "outfit check," giving viewers a full look at her ensemble: a leather bomber jacket, capri leggings and heels. While her style drew attention, it was the view of her backside that truly got people talking, with many stunned by just how pronounced her hourglass silhouette appeared.

Watch Londie London's video below.

Fans shut down BBL rumours

Given the growing popularity of cosmetic procedures across South Africa, particularly the BBL, a section of viewers wasted no time in concluding that Londie had gone under the knife. The procedure, which transfers fat to the bums to create a fuller, rounded shape, has become increasingly common among local celebrities. However, her supporters were not having any of it.

Those who stood by Londie drew attention to what they described as visible hip dips in the video, the natural inward curves that sit just below the hip bones. They argued that a BBL typically fills in this area, leaving a smooth, perfectly rounded silhouette, and that the presence of these dips points to a completely natural figure.

Others noted that Londie's body was also very common in Africa, arguing that this was clear proof that not all dramatic hourglass figures in Mzansi are the result of cosmetic surgery. They emphasised that many African women are naturally blessed with full hips, a narrow waist, and a pronounced backside, making Londie's striking silhouette a completely authentic reflection of her genetics rather than a trip to a plastic surgeon.

Fans defended Londie London's natural body after Mzansi claimed she got a BBL. Image: londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Elle_lwani said:

"I hate that the BBL trend made its way to the African continent, because we currently have South Africans who think natural bodies are a product of a BBL. How do you not see those hip dips? There are so many women in real life with this body. Come on, guys."

MotlatsoRa25622 defended Londie London:

"Anyone who has seen a bbl knows it looks nothing like that. If you go around Sandton and see it live, you'll know none of them looks like this! She's definitely natural."

MinnieMvelase wrote:

"South Africans who can't tell the difference between a bbl and natural really annoy me because we grew up with aunts and many other older women in our communities who had this shape; this isn't new to us."

Sibu_Gwarube posted:

"In a country where every second girl is naturally built like this, mind you, it's so weird."

Nozipho Ntshangase shares facelift update

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nozipho Ntshangase's latest cosmetic procedure.

The businesswoman and former reality TV star shared an update on her facelift as well as her experience during her healing journey, saying it was nothing like she imagined.

Source: Briefly News