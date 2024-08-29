Londie London has denied rumours of undergoing a BBL, stating in a recent video that her body is all-natural

Fans on social media were divided, with some defending her natural curves while others speculated about possible enhancements

The video sparked mixed reactions, with some questioning her personal life and others supporting her claims

Londie London has poured cold water on the rumours that she is among the many celebrities who went to Turkey for various surgeries. The businesswoman and reality TV star set the record straight with a recent video.

Londie London responds to BBL rumours

Londie London has responded to the BBL rumours with a subtle post. The star's curvy body was a trending topic on social media as fans debated about it. Some said it was too good to be true, while others defended the star.

Responding to the rumours, Londie London posted a spicy video noting that her body was all natural. The clip was shared on X by the popular blog MDN News. The post's caption read:

"Londie London has stated that her body is completely natural and has not undergone any BBL procedure."

Fans respond to Londie London's video

Social media users defended the former Real Housewives of Durban star. Many said she has always been curvy, while others noted that she might have had some work done.

@NovBaby13 said:

"She definitely touched up a lil on it."

@SpencerNdlovu15 commented:

"But to be frank, Londie has been like this long before BBLs were ever a thing."

@Lebona_cabonena added:

"She must tell us why her husband left her!"

@__ThapeloM said"

"There's no need for investing or research she's natural. No lies detected here."

@Mayo6Tee asked:

"Then why are men always running from her?"

Khanyi Mbau buys a new face, SA stunned

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the South African media personality Khanyi Mbau left many netizens shocked with her recent hasty decision regarding cosmetic surgery. The star bought herself a new face.

Just when you thought you had seen it all, Khany Mbau drops a bombshell on everybody, announcing that she got herself a new face because she was tired of getting Botox and face lifts.

