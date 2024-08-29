Khanyi Mbau left many netizens stunned and disappointed with the decision she made recently

The reality TV star shocked many when she posted a video on her Instagram page announcing that she bought a new face

Khanyi Mbau wrote a lengthy message explaining why she decided to buy herself a new face

Khanyi Mbau bought herself a new face. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

The South African media personality Khanyi Mbau left many netizens shocked with her recent hasty decision regarding cosmetic surgery. The star bought herself a new face.

Video of Khanyi Mbau's new face goes viral

Just when you thought you had seen it all, Khany Mbau drops a bombshell on everybody, announcing that she got herself a new face because she was tired of getting Botox and face lifts.

The reality TV star posted a clip of herself after surgery, showing her new face on her Instagram page, and paired it with a lengthy message.

She wrote:

"Now we bake, bought a new face... I know, I know... before we all lose it. It's still fresh and super tight.. it will take a few weeks for it to cook... I grew tired of Botox and fillers every three months, and I am now looking for a permanent solution to a structured, tight face. A big shout out to Dr Merve from @monocosmeticsurgery. What a Gem and highly skilled with the face; I had a Blepharoplasty, reducing the heavy skin on my eyelids and a Subnasal lip lift, adding shape to my lips. GOODBYE FILLERS, BOTOX AND THREADS! HOW DOES IT FEEL? - TIGHT!! I feel wrapped in cling wrap 😂😂 can't wait to see the final results. It's still going to get worse before it gets better."

Watch the video below:

@izidabazabantu also shared the video on their Twitter (X) page.

See the video below:

Netizens react to Khanyi buying a new face

Many netizens were shocked and disappointed in Khanyi's recent decision to buy herself a new face. See some of the comments below:

@ADS_ZAR wrote:

"Before some surgeries, I think a person must be checked if they are mentally okay."

@Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"It’s now an addiction at this point."

@LovethL45957 responded:

"Being a celebrity is very difficult. Now she had to do all of that just to be relevant."

@andisiwe__boya commented:

"A facelift before 40 is crazy business."

@kabelomagstins mentioned:

"This one really wants to be spider woman."

@PetuniaB25 wrote:

"Someone stop this madness."

