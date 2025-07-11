Cruel Stepfather Rapes Unsuspecting 10-Year-Old Daughter in Limpopo

A 10-year-old girl was raped by someone she knew and trusted, her own stepfather

Limpopo -The police in Mutale, Vhembe, have launched a manhunt for a 34-year-old male suspect who allegedly raped his 10-year-old step-daughter. The cruel incident took place at the 10-year-old girl's home in Mulodi village, outside of Thohoyandou.

Police spokesperson in Vhembe, warrant officer Vuledzani Dathi, told Briefly News that the incident took place during the early hours of Saturday morning,05 July 2025, while the little girl was left home with her younger brother, who is 8 years old.

“It is alleged that the 10-year-old girl was with her 08-year old brother at home, while their mother had gone out, when her stepfather came home and asked for her mother’s whereabouts,” said Dathi.

Dathi said that upon learning that the 10-year-old girl's mother was not around, the 34-year-old raped the little girl.

“He then raped the girl and fled the scene, leaving the little two siblings at home,” explained Dathi.

A family spokesperson who spoke to Briefly News, who wished to remain anonymous to protect the identity of the 10-year-old girl, said that they are still shocked as a family, as it is something they never expected.

“These children regard that man as a father figure to them and also as a family we never expected that one day he could do something terrible, as he has just done.

We are hurt and disappointed at the same time. He was supposed to have been a protector to the children, but instead he chose to rape an unsuspecting little girl,” said the family spokesperson.

The spokesperson also told Briefly News that the 10-year-old girl is currently traumatised and is battling to understand what has just transpired.

“How do you explain to a 10-year-old that what your stepfather did to you cannot be reversed? And that you’re bound to live with the trauma for the rest of your life. How is she going to cope at school?

How is she going to trust men again? It is so sad what she experienced, especially at the hands of someone she knows and trusted,” said the family spokesperson.

The family spokesperson said that they are working closely with the police to ensure that the suspect is arrested.

Dathi said that a rape case has already been registered with the police in Mutale but the suspect is still at large.

“Anyone with information that could assist the police in finding the suspect may direct it to the investigating officer, Captain Milingoni Tshilande, on 082 414 9192. Police investigations are also continuing,” said Dathi.

