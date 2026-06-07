Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Welcomes Second Group From South Africa, Says No One Was Abandoned
- Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister has welcomed and praised the ongoing evacuation efforts taking place in South Africa
- Several African governments have begun repatriation efforts to ensure their nationals are safe amid rising tensions in the country
- Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, explained what the government would focus on after evacuating citizens
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.
ACCRA – Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister has celebrated the evacuation of the second batch of Ghanaian nationals from South Africa.
The group was evacuated on Saturday night, 6 June 2026, amid rising tensions in the country. Numerous demonstrations have been held across the country, as locals protest the presence of undocumented foreign nationals.
Civic organisations like March and March have also given illegal immigrants until 30 June 2026 to leave the country, prompting several African governments to begin repatriation efforts. Ghana’s government has since organised two flights from South Africa to Accra, ensuring that they evacuated approximately 1,000 nationals.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Minister says no Ghanaian has been abandoned
Taking to social media, Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, welcomed home those who returned to the country.
He insisted that the government kept its promise and ensured that no Ghanaian was abandoned in harm's way.
“Last night, it was a profound honour to welcome our fellow nationals with love, warmth and the pride of being a servant leader in a great country which does not forsake our citizens, particularly in times of distress,” Ablakwa said.
He added that the work was far from being over, as the focus was now on reintegration with dignity, medical and psychosocial support. Ablakwa also noted that the government would pursue compensation for those who have had to leave behind properties and businesses in South Africa, and secure jobs for those able to work.
“The Mahama Administration shall continue to defend the rights of our cherished citizens, serve with compassion and safeguard the welfare of all Ghanaians,” Ablakwa concluded.
What else you need to know about Ghana's evacuation efforts
- Only one Ghanaian national arrived at OR Tambo International Airport ahead of the first scheduled evacuation.
- The Department of Home Affairs claimed that only 10 of the 300 evacuated Ghanaians were legally in South Africa.
- Julius Malema described Ghana’s response to xenophobia fears in South Africa as unnecessary.
- Ghana's High Commissioner blamed the Department of Home Affairs for South Africa’s illegal immigrant issues.
- Ghana's High Commissioner also called for South Africans to be arrested following attacks on foreign nationals.
- Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister rejected claims that Ghanaians were fuelling the high crime rate in South Africa.
Ghanaian national disappointed with South Africa
A Ghanaian national spoke to Briefly News about the country's perception of South Africa amid attacks against foreign nationals.
Emmanuel Mensah-Amoah, a resident of Accra, discussed why many Ghanaians opted to come to South Africa in the first place.
The Ghanaian national also discussed the special package that his government offered citizens who would be evacuated from South Africa.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za