Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister has welcomed and praised the ongoing evacuation efforts taking place in South Africa

Several African governments have begun repatriation efforts to ensure their nationals are safe amid rising tensions in the country

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, explained what the government would focus on after evacuating citizens

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Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, welcomed home the second batch of citizens from South Africa. Image: @S_OkudzetoAblak

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

ACCRA – Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister has celebrated the evacuation of the second batch of Ghanaian nationals from South Africa.

The group was evacuated on Saturday night, 6 June 2026, amid rising tensions in the country. Numerous demonstrations have been held across the country, as locals protest the presence of undocumented foreign nationals.

Civic organisations like March and March have also given illegal immigrants until 30 June 2026 to leave the country, prompting several African governments to begin repatriation efforts. Ghana’s government has since organised two flights from South Africa to Accra, ensuring that they evacuated approximately 1,000 nationals.

Minister says no Ghanaian has been abandoned

Taking to social media, Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, welcomed home those who returned to the country.

He insisted that the government kept its promise and ensured that no Ghanaian was abandoned in harm's way.

“Last night, it was a profound honour to welcome our fellow nationals with love, warmth and the pride of being a servant leader in a great country which does not forsake our citizens, particularly in times of distress,” Ablakwa said.

The second batch of Ghanaians departed South Africa amid rising tensions in the country. Image: @S_OkudzetoAblak

Source: Twitter

He added that the work was far from being over, as the focus was now on reintegration with dignity, medical and psychosocial support. Ablakwa also noted that the government would pursue compensation for those who have had to leave behind properties and businesses in South Africa, and secure jobs for those able to work.

“The Mahama Administration shall continue to defend the rights of our cherished citizens, serve with compassion and safeguard the welfare of all Ghanaians,” Ablakwa concluded.

What else you need to know about Ghana's evacuation efforts

Ghanaian national disappointed with South Africa

A Ghanaian national spoke to Briefly News about the country's perception of South Africa amid attacks against foreign nationals.

Emmanuel Mensah-Amoah, a resident of Accra, discussed why many Ghanaians opted to come to South Africa in the first place.

The Ghanaian national also discussed the special package that his government offered citizens who would be evacuated from South Africa.

Source: Briefly News