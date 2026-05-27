The Department of Home Affairs has provided further details about the Ghanaian nationals who were scheduled to leave South Africa

The department's Head of Immigration and Law Enforcement, Stephen van Neel, noted that not all were in the country legally

South Africans weighed in on the update, expressing frustration with the news and calling for Ghana's minister to explain the news

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The Department of Home Affairs confirmed that only 10 of the 300 Ghanaian nationals who were leaving the country were in South Africa legally. Image: Peter Titmuss/ Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Only 10 of the 300 Ghanaians who were set to depart South Africa on 27 May 2026 were in the country legally.

That’s according to the Department of Home Affairs’ Head of Immigration and Law Enforcement, Stephen van Neel, who spoke to the media at OR Tambo International Airport ahead of the departure of the Ghanaian nationals.

The Ghanaian government organised a flight for 300 nationals who wanted to leave South Africa, amid rising tensions against foreign nationals in the country. The government previously attempted to evacuate citizens from the country on 21 May 2026, but only one person showed up for the flight.

Now, with approximately 800 citizens eager to leave South Africa, over fears of being targeted, the government has organised several flights for citizens

The first group of Ghanaian nationals at OR Tambo International Airport, waiting to leave South Africa. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Only 10 Ghanaians were legally in South Africa

Ahead of the first flight, van Neel explained that officials worked long hours just to ensure that those who were on the list to depart could do so.

He added that while checking the list, they found that only some were in the country legally.

“What we have found is that of the 300 individuals on that list, we only found 10 of them to be legal in the country. The rest of them are all illegal, without documents or have not been complying,” he said.

Some Ghanaians were previously detained

Van Neel also noted that 30 of the departing passengers were detained at the Lindela Repatriation Centre. The centre is South Africa’s only designated holding facility for undocumented migrants awaiting deportation.

Ghanian nationals who were detained at the centre were prioritised for evacuation on the first plane leaving the country. The second plane is set to depart on Sunday, 1 June 2026.

South Africans react to the figures

Social media users weighed in on the fact that only 10 of the Ghanaian nationals were in the country legally, expressing frustration with the news.

@NubianLes7381 exclaimed:

“Out of the 300, only 10 were legal in the country.”

@LatoMpobane noted:

“Out of 300, only 10 are legal in the country. 290 are illegal, and Ghana is saying nothing about it.”

@CynamaderSA urged:

“Call back that lying ambassador to come and explain the Home Affairs’ findings.”

@ZinhleSokh92169 asked:

“What? So, what must happen now? If they do not have proper documents, where must they go? Ghana must take its people.”

@AppollisPe69411 stated:

“10 out of 300 is legal, but then we are being judged.”

Ghanaian national disappointed with South Africa

A Ghanaian national spoke to Briefly News about the country's perception of South Africa amid attacks against foreign nationals.

Emmanuel Mensah-Amoah, a resident of Accra, discussed why many Ghanaians opted to come to South Africa in the first place.

The Ghanaian national also discussed the special package that his government offered citizens who would be evacuated from South Africa.

Source: Briefly News