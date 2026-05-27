Deputy President Paul Mashatile visited several areas on the Cape Flats amid ongoing gang and gun violence

Mashatile explained the reasons for the visit, noting that it came after the deployment of the army to the province

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Mashatile's visit, with many questioning the sincerity of it

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile visited the Cape Flats. Image: @PMashatile

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE – Paul Mashatile has visited several areas on the Cape Flats, but many South Africans are not happy with his presence there.

The Deputy President visited various areas on 27 May 2026 to assess the progress made following the deployment of the army to the province.

Members of the South African National Defence Force have been deployed to crime hotspots since 1 April 2026, as part of Operation Prosper. Despite the SANDF’s presence in the province, gang and gun violence continue unabated.

Paul Mashatile met with Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, the Western Cape Police Provincial Commissioner. Image: @PMashatile

Source: Twitter

Mashatile visits areas on the Cape Flats

Accompanied by other government officials and members of the South African Police Service (SAPS), the deputy president visited Lentegeur and Tafelsig in Mitchells Plain before visiting Gugulethu.

While in Mitchells Plain, he told residents that his visit was to indicate to the SAPS and SANDF that they had the support of the government for the work that they were doing.

Mashatile added that his visit was also an opportunity to talk to the community and affected families. He explained that ministers were meeting with families who lost loved ones due to the ongoing violence, to see how the government could support them. Mashatile added that the army and police were working with the community so that they could identify the criminals and arrest them.

“This operation is intelligence-driven, and intelligence can only succeed if you work with the community,” he said.

He also emphasised that this would not be the last visit, saying that they were committed to ensuring that the operation succeeded.

South Africans not impressed with Mashatile

Social media users weighed in on Mashatile’s visit, but many suggested that it was just for show.

Jitesh Mangaldhew asked:

“Where is he sleeping tonight? In a R239,000 hotel room? Asking for a friend.”

Siyabonga Tola said:

“He is buying people's attention because there is a possibility that President Cupcake might vacate the office.”

Luigi Hendricks questioned:

“How can the ANC think Paul looks like a president of anything?”

Jopie Vogel asked:

“Visit and did what?”

Alma Krynauw stated:

“Elections are coming up. They need votes.”

Barry Vlotman agreed:

“Only for show. He doesn't care.”

@Stefangou7 asked:

“Why care now? All the time, people were complaining that they were ignoring them. He is only scouting for votes.”

Other crime stories in Mitchell's Plain

Briefly News reported that the area has been plagued by several cases of violence, with gang warfare the most common reason.

Western Cape police discovered an arms cache in a residential home in Lentegeur, Mitchell's Plain, in September 2025.

Two men were shot outside the Mitchell’s Plain Magistrate’s Court and Police Station on Monday, 25 August 2025.

Two women were shot dead outside Portland's Primary School in Mitchell's Plain on 6 November 2025.

Source: Briefly News