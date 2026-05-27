Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has announced his final 26-man squad to represent South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to take place in North America starting in June.

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The Belgian tactician released a 32-man preliminary squad earlier last week, with Kaizer Chiefs having four players on the list but all couldn't make the final cut.

Kaizer Chiefs star dropped by Broos

Kaizer Chiefs had Brandon Petersen,

Bafana Bafana final 26-man squad for World Cup

Goalkeepers: Rowen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ricardo Goss (Siwelele FC), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)

Defenders: Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates FC), Ime Okon (Hannover 96/Germany), Khulumani Ndamane (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Samukele Kabini (Molde Fk/Norway), Thabang Matuludi (Polokwane City FC), Olwethu Makhanya (Philadelphia Union/USA), Kamogelo Sebelebele (Orlando Pirates FC), Bradley Cross (Kaizer Chiefs FC), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire FC/USA)

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Thalente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates FC), Jayden Adams (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Sphephelo Sithole (CD Tondela/Portugal)

Forwards: Oswin Appollis (Orlando Pirates FC), Iqraam Rayners (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Tshepang Moremi (Orlando Pirates FC), Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates FC), Evidence Makgopa (Orlando Pirates FC), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Lyle Foster (Burnley FC/England), Thapelo Maseko (Ael Limassol/Cyprus).

Players who missed out on the final list: Brandon Petersen (Kaizer Chiefs), Thabiso Monyane (Kaizer Chiefs), Lebohang Maboe (Kaizer Chiefs), Brooklyn Poggenpoel (Durban City), Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns).

Source: Briefly News