Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma: Unemployment crisis driven by lack of technical skills in South Africa
SOUTH AFRICA— The former African Union (AU) chairperson and African National Congress (ANC) veteran, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, said South Africa’s unemployment crisis is driven by a lack of technical skills among educated individuals. She spoke as the national unemployment rate surged to over 34% in the first quarter of 2026.
According to SABC News, Dlamini-Zuma spoke about the 8.1-million unemployed citizens, noting that while many individuals are educated, they lack the specific skills modern industries require. Dlamini-Zuma focused on practical training and said that without specific technical proficiencies, young people are unlikely to secure jobs or successfully establish their own businesses.
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma addresses technical skills
Dlamini-Zuma said that South Africans must gain specialised skills to secure employment. She reflected on a recent trip to India, and she shared how skills centres taught youth to repair cellphones, drones, and electric motorbikes, and to maintain solar panels.
The ANC veteran said companies hire skilled people immediately, while others start businesses. She added that the local economy must grow to absorb these workers. Secondary to the skills crisis, Dlamini-Zuma addressed immigration amid protests by civic groups demanding deportations.
"The food is not bad anymore?": SA divided as foreigner's spaza shop is looted overnight amid unrest
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
She said that illegal migration is not desirable, but legal migration is fine. She noted that people are trying to attribute unemployment to the Africans who are here. Dlamini-Zuma remained resolute that even if every undocumented foreigner were deported, the core issue remains the lack of technical skills and economic growth.
Employers of illegal immigrants will be arrested
Similarly, Briefly News reported that KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli said that the law will not be lenient on business owners employing undocumented foreigners. He said they will also be arrested.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za