SOUTH AFRICA— The former African Union (AU) chairperson and African National Congress (ANC) veteran, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, said South Africa’s unemployment crisis is driven by a lack of technical skills among educated individuals. She spoke as the national unemployment rate surged to over 34% in the first quarter of 2026.

NDZ weighed in on unemployment. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to SABC News, Dlamini-Zuma spoke about the 8.1-million unemployed citizens, noting that while many individuals are educated, they lack the specific skills modern industries require. Dlamini-Zuma focused on practical training and said that without specific technical proficiencies, young people are unlikely to secure jobs or successfully establish their own businesses.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma addresses technical skills

Dlamini-Zuma said that South Africans must gain specialised skills to secure employment. She reflected on a recent trip to India, and she shared how skills centres taught youth to repair cellphones, drones, and electric motorbikes, and to maintain solar panels.

The ANC veteran said companies hire skilled people immediately, while others start businesses. She added that the local economy must grow to absorb these workers. Secondary to the skills crisis, Dlamini-Zuma addressed immigration amid protests by civic groups demanding deportations.

She said that illegal migration is not desirable, but legal migration is fine. She noted that people are trying to attribute unemployment to the Africans who are here. Dlamini-Zuma remained resolute that even if every undocumented foreigner were deported, the core issue remains the lack of technical skills and economic growth.

Employers of illegal immigrants will be arrested

Similarly, Briefly News reported that KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli said that the law will not be lenient on business owners employing undocumented foreigners. He said they will also be arrested.

Source: Briefly News