Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has shared her thoughts on the current protests targeting undocumented migrants in the country

The former African Union (AU) chairperson also discussed claims that the deportation would solve unemployment issues

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Dr Dlamini-Zuma's comments about illegal immigration in the country

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma earned criticism online after saying that deporting illegal foreigners won’t fix unemployment. Image: Pete Marovich/ Alberto Case

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has sparked a backlash online after sharing her thoughts on the continued anti-illegal immigration protests across the country.

The former African Union (AU) chairperson earned criticism when she suggested that deporting undocumented foreign nationals would not automatically fix things in the country.

Her comments come as tensions rise between citizens and illegal immigrants in South Africa, with undocumented foreign nationals being given until 30 June 2026 to leave the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

What did Dr Dlamini-Zuma say?

Speaking about protests targeting undocumented migrants, the former Home Affairs minister said that she did not believe that deporting them would resolve South Africa’s unemployment crisis.

Protesters continuously claim that undocumented migrants are taking jobs meant for South Africans, as well as putting strain on the country’s healthcare services and schools.

Dr Dlamini-Zuma rejected this idea, saying that just because there was unemployment, people were now trying to blame foreign nationals for it.

“I don’t think that if they left, there would be employment in South Africa. There would still be unemployment. Legal migration is what we should be looking at.

“Yes, illegal migration is not desirable. But legal migration is fine. People who are here illegally should be dealt with, but that should not create hostility,” she urged.

Her views are similar to those of Dr Mmusi Maimane, who also argued that the country's problems were caused by government failures, and not illegal immigrants.

There has been an increase in the number of protests targeting undocumented migrants. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

South Africans disagree with Dr Dlamini-Zuma

Social media users disagreed with the former minister, with many suggesting that deporting illegal foreigners would improve the country.

Sabza Sanele Nhleko exclaimed:

“We are overcrowded.”

Tebogo FreshKid Molaolwa asked:

“Can this Ouma and Angie Motshega, together with the Oupas en Oumas of the ANC, just retire already?”

Lekgema St agreed:

“We are in this mess because of the ANC. That's why its leaders will always protect foreigners.”

Motshwane Cyberisto Sefiri said:

“But it will reduce crime.”

Olebogeng Mtshelisto Olifant XI questioned:

“So, basically she's saying that they must not go.”

Bazil Everton stated:

“It will give the country more money for its own people. Taxpayers are paying for millions of foreigners who take the money out of the country and then commit crimes. They get grants, free schools, and free healthcare. Work it out. How many billions is that every month?”

Ndumiso Mbele asked:

“So, if they stay, will it solve any problems?”

Sky Sky questioned:

“Jobs or no jobs, do you think staying with illegal people in our communities is safe? You do not consider that because you have a bodyguard, your house has electric fences, and hence you don't even share clinics, schools, hospitals, public transport, taverns and shopping centres. That's why you are talking nonsense. These people must be here in South Africa with a valid reason, and legally.”

March and March calls for national shutdown

Briefly News also reported that a member of the March and March movement said that the organisation was calling for a national shutdown.

Sandile Dube made the comments on Africa Day, after the Minister of Defence dismissed their demands regarding illegal foreign nationals.

March and March continue with anti-illegal immigration marches across the country, and now wants a national shutdown on 30 June 2026.

Source: Briefly News