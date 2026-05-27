Itumeleng Khune has built an impressive fortune through his successful career with Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana, making him one of South African football's wealthiest figures

The former goalkeeper enjoys a lavish lifestyle that includes luxury vehicles, valuable property investments, and a multimillion-rand home he shares with Siphelele Makhunga

A recent revelation by Khune about his growing property portfolio left football fans stunned and reignited interest in his wealth and business ventures

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Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune is widely regarded as one of South Africa's most high-profile footballers.

Itumeleng Khune Net Worth 2026: Wealth, Salary, Cars and Luxury Lifestyle Unveiled

Source: Twitter

Over the years, his earnings and lifestyle have made him a frequent topic in discussions about football wealth and success. While exact figures have not been publicly audited, several reputable estimates provide insight into his fortune and the lifestyle he enjoys.

Itumeleng Khune's net worth and income sources

Recent financial estimates place Khune's net worth at around $4 million (approximately R70 million). Some older assessments have placed the figure slightly higher, with estimates ranging between $4 million and $5 million, depending on the value of his assets, investments, and endorsement deals.

During his peak years at Kaizer Chiefs, Khune reportedly earned around R480,000 per month, making him one of the highest-paid goalkeepers in the Premier Soccer League.

His wealth has primarily been accumulated through:

His salary at Kaizer Chiefs

Involvement with Bafana Bafana

Sponsorships and endorsement agreements

Investments and business interests

Itumeleng Khune's cars, mansion and luxury lifestyle

Khune's lifestyle reflects the rewards of a successful football career rather than the extravagant spending associated with global football superstars.

The former Kaizer Chiefs captain reportedly lives in a modern home featuring stylish interiors, spacious living areas, a swimming pool, and a dedicated trophy display section that showcases his football achievements.

In November 2025, Khune revealed that he owns a multi-million-rand property portfolio, a revelation that surprised many football fans across the country. He also owns a R4 million mansion in Johannesburg alongside his wife, Siphelele Makhunga.

See the post below on Instagram:

Khune lives in the mansion with his wife, Siphelele Makhunga, and their two daughters, Amogelang Zenande and Lesedi Ziyanda. Their presence is reflected throughout the home, including family photographs and images of Khune holding one of his daughters on the staircase, a sight that has endeared him to many supporters.

As seen in the post below:

The football star is also known for his preference for premium German vehicles. Cars linked to his collection include a Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG, a BMW 1 Series, and an Audi RS3.

Despite his wealth, Khune maintains a relatively balanced public image. He often shares family moments on social media and appears focused on building a lasting legacy in football rather than constantly displaying his riches.

As seen in the post below on Instagram:

Overall, Khune is regarded as one of the wealthiest former PSL stars. His fortune has largely been built through long-term contracts at Kaizer Chiefs, national team exposure, endorsement deals, and the strong brand value he has established throughout his football career.

Itumeleng Khune Net Worth 2026: Wealth, Salary, Cars and Luxury Lifestyle Unveiled

Source: Instagram

Bobby Motaung’s lifestyle: R3.9 million home

Briefly News previously reported that Bobby Motaung, son of Kaizer Chiefs founder Kaizer Motaung, owns a luxurious home in Johannesburg’s prestigious Houghton Estate, bought in 2005 for R3.9 million.

Known for his low-profile lifestyle, the longtime Kaizer Chiefs executive has been spotted driving high-end vehicles like a Bentley Continental GT and BMW M5, reflecting his stature in South African football and business.

Source: Briefly News