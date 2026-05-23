Teboho Mokoena has grown into one of South African football’s most valuable midfielders, with his performances at Mamelodi Sundowns

A combination of consistency at club level and key roles for Bafana Bafana has significantly boosted his market value

Beyond football, the Sundowns midfielder’s expanding endorsement portfolio and rising status reflect a career that continues to gain momentum

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Teboho Mokoena’s rise at Mamelodi Sundowns has been defined by steady growth, tactical maturity and a sharp increase in his market value, which now places him among the most valuable South African midfielders in the game.

Teboho Mokoena's market value has soared over the years. Image: VISIONHAUS

Source: Getty Images

His valuation has climbed from around €1 million in 2020 to approximately €2.3 million in 2025, according to Transfermarkt. That figure translates to more than R45 million, which shows both his domestic dominance and consistent performances for Bafana Bafana.

Teboho Mokoena's salary at Sundowns

Before joining Sundowns in January 2022, Mokoena featured for SuperSport United, now known as Siwelele FC. Since his arrival, he has grown into a key figure in the squad, trusted for his ability to control tempo, break up play and handle the demanding defensive work that defines modern midfield roles.

He has made over 80 appearances for Mamelodi Sundowns since joining the club, contributing around seven goals across all competitions and registering more than 10 assists during that period. His contract with the club is understood to run until 2029.

His reported salary ranges between R300,000 and R500,000 per month, with some estimates placing him closer to R420,000. Combined with bonuses and performance incentives, his net worth is believed to sit between R10 million and R25 million.

Teboho Mokoena's endorsements and lifestyle

Outside the field of play, Mokoena’s profile continues to rise. He has attracted partnerships with brands such as PUMA, Investec, Garnier and Power2Health, signalling his growing appeal beyond football.

He has also represented Mercedes-Benz as a brand ambassador and has been seen at high-profile events such as the DStv Delicious Festival in Kyalami, where his presence reflected his growing status in South African sport and lifestyle circles.

As seen in the post below:

He also recently announced a collaboration with SKYWORTH as their brand partner. He was also part of the Rexona 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, alongside international football stars like Vinicius Junior and Enzo Fernández.

Watch the reel below:

While his earnings place him among the better-paid players in the Betway Premiership, Mokoena’s financial growth has been driven by a combination of salary, endorsements and steady performances rather than flash or controversy.

Mamelodi Sundowns star Teboho Mokoena during the FIFA Club World Cup in the USA.Image: Carl Kafka

Source: Getty Images

Still, his career has had moments of scrutiny, including a yellow card incident in 2025 that sparked debate during South Africa’s World Cup qualification push.

Despite that, he remains central to both Sundowns and the national team setup, with his influence still expanding. There is a high possibility that he could be part of the squad that will represent Mzansi at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Source: Briefly News