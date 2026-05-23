The Thai government announced on 19 May 2026 that it is slashing its 60-day visa exemption down to just 30 days for South African travellers and 92 other nations

Authorities implemented the sudden policy reversal following a severe uptick in crimes, illegal business operations, and visa overstays by foreign holiday makers

The unexpected adjustment means South African jetsetters will face shorter stays and added administrative paperwork for extended Asian vacations

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South Asian administrative departments have revised cross-border mobility agreements to prioritise regional safety. Image: PeopleImages

Source: Getty Images

South African globetrotters looking forward to an extended, hassle-free getaway in Southeast Asia are facing a major roadblock after the 60-day visa exemption was reduced to 30 days. In an unexpected policy shift reported by BusinessTech on 22 May 2026, Thailand is reducing its visa-free travel window for international tourists from 93 nations.

This decision walks back a lenient immigration scheme originally rolled out in 2024, which aimed to breathe life back into the country's post-pandemic hospitality economy. The drastic immigration crackdown follows rising panic among Thai law enforcement officials regarding a spike in criminal activity by foreign nationals.

Thailand trims the entry window in response to growing misconduct

BusinessTech noted that authorities cited widespread incidents of indecent exposure, shoplifting, drug smuggling, and human trafficking as the primary catalysts for the decision. Additionally, administrative officials highlighted a massive surge in travellers overstaying their welcome to set up underground, illegal business ventures in major tourist hotspots.

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How different nations fit into Thailand’s updated visa categories

A report by the Asian News Network reveals that foreign holidaymakers must now enter Thailand using specific visa-exempt brackets, bilateral deals, or the online e-Visa system. For instance, major markets like South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and Singapore fall under the 30-day tourism exemption. Meanwhile, spots like the Maldives and India face a shorter 15-day stay or must secure a Visa on Arrival.

Unregulated commercial operations run by foreign nationals have triggered widespread zoning crackdowns in coastal resorts. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

National security adjustments fail to dampen growth predictions

Defending the change, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul stated that the nation’s entry protocol required an urgent overhaul to realign with pressing domestic security concerns and fluctuating economic landscapes. Along with South Africa, the revised entry restrictions will affect major travel markets, including various nations within Europe’s Schengen zone. Under the updated framework, anyone wishing to explore the country for more than a month must complete formal, long-stay visa applications before departure.

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow clarified that the restrictions are not a targeted attack on any specific passport, but rather an effort to block out individuals abusing the system. The stringent regulations will officially go live exactly 15 days after being formally documented in Thailand's Royal Gazette.

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Source: Briefly News