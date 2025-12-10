British adventurer Karl Bushby is nearing the end of his 'Goliath Expedition,' a 27-year continuous trek that started in 1998, with the former paratrooper expected to complete his walk and arrive home in 2026

An update on his current location, Mexico, was shared on his TikTok account, exciting his followers who have been rooting for the adventurous man for years

Social media users were highly engaged, expressing profound respect for the legend, requesting that he document his story in a book, and asking if he would pass through their specific cities

Adventurer Karl Bushby, currently in Mexico, will be set to return home to the UK in September 2026 after walking around the globe for nearly 30 years. Image: Karl Bushby

UK adventurer Karl Bushby, a former paratrooper, is finally nearing the completion of his monumental “Goliath Expedition,” a continuous, unbroken trek around the globe that has spanned almost three decades.

The journey, which was inspired by a barroom bet, began in November 1998 in Chile and is expected to conclude in his hometown of Hull, England, by September 2026, marking the end of a voyage that far outlasted his initial 12-year projection.

Karl, now 56, set strict rules for his challenge: he could not use any form of motorised transport to advance, nor could he return home until he arrived on foot. This commitment has forced him to adapt to extraordinary circumstances and overcome geopolitical and financial hurdles, as reported by local publication News24. After covering the entire length of the Americas, he faced one of his biggest challenges: crossing the frozen Bering Strait from Alaska into Russia. This passage led to a major delay when Russian authorities detained him for an alleged illegal border crossing, imposing a five-year visa ban that forced him to stop his journey temporarily.

The geopolitical roadblocks and his courage

The dedicated adventurer protested the Russian visa ban by walking 3K miles across the US to the Russian Embassy in Washington, DC, a protest that led to the decision being overturned. More recently, the continuous nature of his expedition was threatened when land routes through parts of Russia and Iran became inaccessible due to conflict. To maintain his unbroken path, Karl undertook a 31-day, 179-mile swim across the Caspian Sea from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, taking rest breaks on support boats between his daily swimming sessions. Having crossed 25 countries and navigated global financial crises and a pandemic, Karl reflects that the greatest lesson learned is the overwhelming kindness of strangers across the globe.

The man faced major challenges along the way, which led to delays, including a five-year ban by Russian authorities. Image: Karl Bushby

An unbroken 27-year trek is praised

An update on TikTok account @karlcbushby, where the man promised fans that he would unpack the most exciting and methodological parts of his journey, and answer questions along the way, excited viewers. Many of his fans noted how much they would love to meet him, naming their countries and cities and asking if he would be passing through. Others asked him to write a book, insisting that his extraordinary story needs to be documented

User @Florence DyJhe

"You should write a book."

User @Pb.1985 commented:

"Hi, Karl. I'm your fan, and I'd like to meet you somewhere. Are you in Bratislava or Vienna? Please write to me. Thank you, Pavel."

User @Adél asked:

"Are you planning on going through the Czech Republic?"

User @PIECE shared:

"Fourth, you are a legend. I wanna talk to u once in my life."

User @Adam Bushby said:

"I'm looking forward to this, lol."

User @lenaaa★said:

"Keep going, and keep up the spirit🔥."

Watch the TikTok video below:

