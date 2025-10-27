A travel creator shared a video showcasing the Nandoni Waterfront Resort in Limpopo, a luxurious getaway boasting unique features like an airstrip and floating lunches by the pool

The glamorous clip, shared on the video streaming platform TikTok, attracted massive views from users eager to visit the stunning location

Social media users were captivated by the resort’s beautiful views and tranquillity, with many adding the destination to their immediate travel bucket lists

A social media user’s video tour of a stunning resort in Limpopo captivated the internet, establishing the destination as a must-visit location for luxury and relaxation.

The informative clip, shared by TikTok user @tlou_the_explorer, offered a glimpse into an exclusive holiday experience, impressing many viewers who promised to visit.

The content creator, TikTok user @tlou_the_explorer, known for sharing both local and international experiences, confirmed that accommodation at the gorgeous Nandoni Waterfront Resort, located next to a dam, starts from R1,900 per night. The video showcases the resort’s centrepiece: a magnificent swimming pool that appears to flow directly into the dam, creating a seamless, panoramic view of the water, but caution should be taken when portraying the imagery as representing the actual appearance.

The beauty of Nandoni Waterfront Resort

She highlighted several unique luxury amenities available to guests. For those arriving in style, the resort features an airstrip for helicopter landings. Guests can also book a boat cruise in advance for a leisurely experience on the water. The resort complex boasts a restaurant, a spa, and opportunities for game viewing. For those seeking an ultra-exclusive experience, the resort can organise a floating lunch served directly inside the swimming pool. The restaurant, featuring modern glass architecture, provides panoramic views of the dam, making it attractive to day visitors, though the creator cautioned that advanced booking is essential.

SA loves the Limpopo hidden gem

The video garnered massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were impressed by the beauty of Nandoni Waterfront Resort. Those who had already been to the resort could not stop raving about its beautiful views, comfort, and tranquil experience. Others asked if the resort took group bookings, while many others promised to add the stunning Limpopo destination to their short-term bucket list.

User @Claire Fox168 joked:

"It looks nice 😂! Am I still invited if I don’t have a plane?"

User @la_fermo said:

"This is breathtaking ✨."

User @lehlohonolothoaba3 commented:

"Mr Morgan Maumela’s house made me fall in love with sculptures 💯🔥👌. Now I pay attention to them."

User @Nomawethu added:

"I love Limpopo, even though when I come in, I'm darker than I left, but ndiyabuya next month."

User @Melo93 shared:

"You don't tell us we have a sea in Limpopo 😂. Just added to the bucket list."

User @Babalas noted:

"Venda is beautiful, guys."

