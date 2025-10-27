"Big Machines Only": Camps Bay High Matric Dance Entrance With Expensive Cars Leaves SA Amazed
- Camps Bay High School's matric dance featured an impressive display of luxury cars, with pupils arriving in high-end vehicles that turned the event into a red-carpet affair
- The students' elegant outfits and stylish entrances were widely praised on social media, showcasing their individuality, creativity, and confidence
- The video of the event went viral, with many viewers admiring the pupils' soft life entrances and reminiscing about their own matric dance experiences, sparking a sense of nostalgia and celebration
Camps Bay High School’s matric dance became the talk of Mzansi after pupils pulled up in jaw-dropping luxury cars, turning the glamorous night into a full red-carpet event.
The video that was shared on the school's social media page, @campsbayhigh, on TikTok showcased a fleet of expensive vehicles that had social media buzzing.
From classic vintage cars to high-end BMWs and G-Wagons, the matriculants made sure their entrances were nothing short of spectacular. Each arrival drew cheers and applause from onlookers who had gathered to witness the stylish procession outside the Cape Town venue.
The sleek rides weren’t the only highlight of the night as pupils stunned in elegant outfits that perfectly complemented their show-stopping arrivals. For many, it was not just a celebration of their final school year, but also a moment to showcase individuality, creativity, and confidence.
South African online users couldn’t get enough of the looks, cars and more. Many praised the pupils for their soft life entrances, while others reminisced about their own matric dance days, with some saying it was not as glamorous as the class of 2025.
The video of the @campsbayhigh went viral since it was posted on 24 October 2025, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments.
The dazzling matric dance entrances at Camps Bay High School that took place in Cape Town once again proved that Mzansi’s youth know how to celebrate in style, blending sophistication, nostalgia, and pure flair into one unforgettable night.
SA reacts to Camps Bay High matric dance entrance
The online community took to the comments section to express their thought as they raved over the pupil's fancy entrance, saying:
Naatbal said:
"I went to my matric ball on my bicycle, and my partner got me there."
Xoliswa expressed:
"Beautiful."
Imraan commented:
"So nice, just shows that if all South Africans work together, we can make this a beautiful country."
Fay123147 replied:
"The yellow dress was it."
Toyi stated:
"Big machines only."
Watch the video below:
4 Epic fancy matric dance 2025 entrance
- Briefly News reported that a Grade 12 learner made a jaw-dropping entrance at her matric dance, arriving by helicopter and leaving Mzansi in awe of her unforgettable arrival.
- A video of a Grade 12 learner making a hilarious yet stylish entrance at his matric dance has gone viral after he showed up driving a toy scooter and even had it valet-parked.
- The young man ditched the usual luxury cars and instead arrived in style, seated in a wheelbarrow.
- A Grade 12 pupil and his date have left Mzansi buzzing after arriving at their matric dance in ultimate luxury, complete with a Rolls-Royce, Porsche, and private jet.
Source: Briefly News
