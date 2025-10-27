Camps Bay High School's matric dance featured an impressive display of luxury cars, with pupils arriving in high-end vehicles that turned the event into a red-carpet affair

Camps Bay High School’s matric dance became the talk of Mzansi after pupils pulled up in jaw-dropping luxury cars, turning the glamorous night into a full red-carpet event.

A group of Grade 12 students from Camps Bay High stunned South Africans with their matric dance entrances.

The video that was shared on the school's social media page, @campsbayhigh, on TikTok showcased a fleet of expensive vehicles that had social media buzzing.

From classic vintage cars to high-end BMWs and G-Wagons, the matriculants made sure their entrances were nothing short of spectacular. Each arrival drew cheers and applause from onlookers who had gathered to witness the stylish procession outside the Cape Town venue.

The sleek rides weren’t the only highlight of the night as pupils stunned in elegant outfits that perfectly complemented their show-stopping arrivals. For many, it was not just a celebration of their final school year, but also a moment to showcase individuality, creativity, and confidence.

South African online users couldn’t get enough of the looks, cars and more. Many praised the pupils for their soft life entrances, while others reminisced about their own matric dance days, with some saying it was not as glamorous as the class of 2025.

The video of the @campsbayhigh went viral since it was posted on 24 October 2025, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

The dazzling matric dance entrances at Camps Bay High School that took place in Cape Town once again proved that Mzansi’s youth know how to celebrate in style, blending sophistication, nostalgia, and pure flair into one unforgettable night.

Grade 12 students from Camps Bay High wowed the nation with their unforgettable matric dance entrances.

SA reacts to Camps Bay High matric dance entrance

The online community took to the comments section to express their thought as they raved over the pupil's fancy entrance, saying:

Naatbal said:

"I went to my matric ball on my bicycle, and my partner got me there."

Xoliswa expressed:

"Beautiful."

Imraan commented:

"So nice, just shows that if all South Africans work together, we can make this a beautiful country."

Fay123147 replied:

"The yellow dress was it."

Toyi stated:

"Big machines only."

Watch the video below:

