A young woman's elegant apartment in Pretoria has gone viral on social media, showcasing her impressive sense of design

The apartment's modern and minimalist aesthetic, featuring neutral tones and sleek finishes, has left many South Africans inspired by her taste

The video tour of her home has sparked praise and admiration from online viewers, with many complimenting her on creating a peaceful sanctuary that looks like something out of a lifestyle magazine

A young woman captured Mzansi’s attention after showcasing her elegant 'big girl' apartment in a viral video.

South Africans gushed over the woman in Pretoria's beautiful apartment. Image: @allthingshome_manyembe

Source: TikTok

The stylish space, decorated with soft neutral tones and modern finishes, left many South Africans inspired by her sense of design and independence.

In the video, shared by the woman herself under the handle @allthingshome_manyembe, she proudly gave viewers a full tour of her apartment in Pretoria from the living area to the bedroom and bathroom, all styled with a clean, minimalist aesthetic.

Her lounge featured a beautiful beige couch paired with a glass and wooden coffee table, creating a warm yet sophisticated atmosphere. Just beside the lounge was a dining area, seamlessly blending into the open-plan layout, further enhancing the apartment’s modern appeal.

The kitchen area stood out for its neatness and simplicity, following the same neutral palette of white, beige, and wood textures. Sleek finishes and clutter-free countertops gave it a chic and organised look that viewers couldn’t get enough of.

The TikTok user @allthingshome_manyembe's bedroom was equally impressive, featuring a neatly made bed with neutral-toned bedding, giving off hotel-style comfort and serenity. The bathroom was spotless and modern, completing the tour on a high note.

The online community was impressed by the stunner's place as they praised her space, with many stating that it looked like something out of a lifestyle magazine. Many admired her taste and how she turned her space into a peaceful sanctuary.

@allthingshome_manyembe’s video, which was posted on 23 October 2025, has since inspired others to start working towards acquiring their own space.

A woman in Pretoria sits in her stunning home in a TikTok video. Image: @allthingshome_manyembe

Source: TikTok

SA loves the woman's stunning home

Social media users were in awe of the young lady's house as they flooded the comments section gushing over her space.

Ursula said:

"I just know that it smells heavenly in there."

Mafoko Da First expressed:

"Your place is so beautiful and I'm inspired 👌🔥."

BUHLEBEZWE_KHUMALO wrote:

"I’m so proud of you, stranger 🥹❤️your home is so beautiful 🫂."

Bubble Mkhabela added:

"Beautiful🥰, TV stand plug."

Kiyola Aesthetics stated:

"It’s so beautiful and looks peaceful 🥺."

LNCreates replied:

"Beautiful home."

Kamo commented:

"I believe every girl should experience living by themselves, yoh it's the best, your space is beautiful, baby💯❤."

Watch the video below:

Women in Mzansi show off their homes

Source: Briefly News