A woman shared an inspiring video showcasing her gorgeous, modern kitchen, proudly displaying her collection of high-end Carrol Boyes homeware

The glamorous clip, shared on TikTok by gained massive views and praise for the woman’s style and grateful attitude

Social media users were charmed by the host's energy and the unwavering hype provided by her friend throughout the entire home tour

A woman showed off a gorgeous lounge and kitchen full of Carrol Boyes homeware, impressing many viewers. Image: @cuteminnietumelow

Source: TikTok

A woman’s video tour of her stunning kitchen became a social media sensation, captivating viewers with its luxurious style and celebratory tone.

The clip shared on TikTok by @cuteminnietumelow showcased a space filled with pride and high-end design, impressing many viewers who loved every part.

The video starts with the woman standing next to her kitchen unit, which features an elegant glass door cabinet, showcasing her luxurious collection of Carrol Boyes homeware. Behind the glass door, shelves are stacked with a gorgeous collection of Carrol Boyes plates, mugs, and coffee sets. The woman praises the luxury brand while her friend, who is filming the video, enthusiastically hypes her up.

The tour of the gorgeous kitchen

She moves to the massive double-door fridge and addresses viewers who had previously commented on her layout, asserting that she has her own reasons for placing the fridge next to the stove. She then displays Carroll Boyes' oven glove hanging near the stove, showcasing its utility while her friend continues to cheer her on. The tour highlights a long wine rack that extends from the top to the bottom of the unit, positioned between the stove and another glass-doored section filled with the same luxury homeware.

The woman makes a point of saying she is not bragging but is simply grateful to have reached a stage in life where she can afford such luxury, thanking her hard work and God for her success. Just as she prepares to move on, her friend reminds her to showcase the brand's gorgeous bread bin. She also displays her matching Smeg kettle, toaster, and blender and brags about the granite kitchen tops. The tour concludes with a glimpse of an open-plan lounge area, which includes reclining couches, a massive sound system, and new curtains.

Social media users complimented the gorgeous home, and praised the woman for her hard work. Image: MStudioImages

Source: Getty Images

SA acknowledges the woman’s hard work

The comments section was filled with viewers praising the woman's energy and her gorgeous kitchen. Many said they understood the addiction that comes with Carrol Boyes, joking that once you start buying, you can’t stop. The friend received high praise for being genuine and loving, with many wishing for such a supportive friend.

User @Palesa Maboso Ramaphiri commented:

"I love you, dear friend. Your vibe is what I need around me ❤️."

User @BerlinaM said:

"I love this woman with all my heart, the energy behind 🤣, if she were my sister, I would video call her every day 🤣."

User @patty cash added:

"Everything is so beautiful. You are motivating us, babe, thanks 🥰."

User @Shizniz Shaz commented:

"🥰This house deserves to be on top billing, sisi. Beauty at its best👌🏿."

User @Sindane shared:

"You should consider being an MC. You'd also make a great saleslady 🔥."

User @Vee said:

"Halala, this is how it's supposed to be💃🏽. We must celebrate our achievements 💃🏽."

Watch the TikTok video below:

